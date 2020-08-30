Do you surf energy wave?

Photo: wallup.net/p

Do you have days when you feel worn out, anxious, or grumpy?

I’m having one of those days today.

Strangely enough, I’m usually surprised when these moods arrive. More often than not, the time leading up to them has been good. Suddenly, my life goes from heady to heavy.

Why do I feel drained and dissatisfied when everything was going so well?

With few exceptions, this situation comes when I haven’t managed my energy efficiently. I was probably creating or enjoying that feel-good phase with activities that consumed a lot of my vitality.

This dip in mood also happens when I encounter a situation that is a high energy drain.

You can’t expect to stay as energized as normal without taking some special steps and yet often that is exactly what I expect.

Everything you do, think, and create, takes energy. You probably know that, but do you have a management program to help prevent those heady highs being followed by heavy lows?

Obviously, I don’t have a system that I am consistently good about honouring. I tend to get caught up in life and forget to check in to see how I’m doing.

Waiting until your battery is critically low or has died completely before recharging, is not ideal.

I’m confident that I’m not the only person who suffers from a lack of energy maintenance, so I wanted to share some of the things I’ve had to remind myself about this week.

Your battery only works for so long before it needs recharging.

It’s interesting how often people ignore this fact. You give and give and give and then you’re surprised when you hit a brick wall; just getting out of bed seems like a challenge.

At this point it’s easy to feel like life is getting the better of you. I find my mood takes a serious nosedive when I’m depleted.

Not all activities consume the same amount of energy.

Getting caught up in drama and negativity takes more energy than being surrounded by peace. Even facial expressions follow this tendency. Your muscles work harder to frown than they do to smile.

Intense brain work or stepping out of your comfort zone will also zap your energy more quickly.

Ask yourself whether the high consuming activities are worth your energy?

Just because something burns a lot of energy, it doesn’t mean it isn’t good. If it’s good for you, it doesn’t mean it’s good for everyone or that it will be worth the energy consumption at some other point in your life.

Notice what’s draining you and ask yourself if it’s worth it. It’s a little like shopping. Is that purchase worth the money?

Don’t wait until your battery is critically low before you start looking for your charger.

It’s important to consciously be aware of how much energy you are using and what level your battery is at?

When you’re involved in high-energy activities, you’ll need to recharge more often. If you are surprised at how quickly you’re feeling depleted, examine what you’ve been doing.

High-energy consumption isn’t a bad thing, but being aware and choosing whether you want to continue it, is empowering.

Just like choosing not to accept an invitation to jump onto the drama train, you can choose not to indulge in an activity or viewpoint that is draining.

Not everybody gets recharged by the same things.

Life would be simpler if you could recharge by plugging yourself into an outlet. Instead you need to figure out what recharges your specific brand of energy packs?

Common ways are:

Eating

Meditating

Taking a nap

Getting out in nature

Exercising

Laughing,

Sitting in the sunshine

Spending time by yourself

Getting together with rejuvenating friends

Gardening

Reading

This is not an exhaustive list. Only you know the best ways to rejuvenate yourself.

Try something and then check to see if it has had the desired effect. What works for your partner or friend, may not work for you. There’s a certain amount of trial and error involved in this process.

Managing your energy is something few of us are taught at school, or by our parents and yet it is a vital skill.

Check in with yourself regularly during the day.

Ask:

How am I feeling?

Does my energy need a top up?

Am I surprised at how drained I’m feeling? What has caused that?

Is what I’m doing worth my energy?

If you can maintain a consistently strong level of energy throughout your days and week, it will improve your quality of life exponentially.