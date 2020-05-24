From being nimble to letting go, here are 5 strategies for change

Photo: stock.adobe.com

I’ve been talking about the importance of embracing change for a long time. I even gave my TEDx talk on why humans resist change.

Humans have outdated programing that causes them to prefer what they already know over the unknown. You may have leaned into your ancient coding and thought you could get through life staying within your comfort zone.

My parents took this approach when home computers became commonplace. Although they were probably about the same age I am now, they decided they were too old to learn something new. Computers were not for them.

Ten years later, they realized avoidance was not the right path. They bought a Mac and began the education process. Being 10 years older made learning a new technology more difficult, especially as they weren’t used to taking on new skills.

Can you relate? Our ancient ancestors only changed when they were forced into it and you carry that same programing. The only way to hack the existing code is to be aware it is there.

I believe being nimble is a skill everyone should develop. 2020 is giving you the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Merriam-Webster defines nimble as being quick and light in motion.

It is a proactive word. You don’t just try to maintain balance; you move to take advantage of what is happening.

If you want to be nimble, you need to hone a few skills.

1. Be adaptable

Practice doing things differently. Choose routines and habits that serve you and let go of the ones that have been hanging around for no reason.

If breaking away from the familiar is stressful, find a small step that doesn’t seem too scary and start there.

Better to dip your toe into the pond of the unknown daily than to plunge in once and never get wet again. Work your way up to submersing yourself completely in new behaviours.

2. Know yourself from the inside out

Your brain is adept at giving you the information it thinks you need. Humans are complex. Unless you consciously choose to take a journey of self-discovery, you may never know your genuine self.

Confidence comes from trusting yourself. Trust comes from knowing, accepting, and loving who you are, not who you think you should be.

If you trust yourself, you will find it easier to be nimble.

3. Be creative

Creativity fosters good problem solving. When you experience something for the first time, you can’t predict everything that will happen. Situations will arise that need to be handled with a different solution.

Find time every day to do something creative. This will help prepare your brain for the unexpected.

You have opportunities to be creative in every area of your life. It doesn’t necessarily mean visual arts. Work on math problems, write a blog or story, add a closet organizer, redecorate your home, cook. The possibilities for creativity are endless.

4. Let go of limitations

“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t – you’re right.”

This famous quote by Henry Ford is spot on. You probably have limiting beliefs that you aren’t even aware you have. This leads back to the importance of point number 2.

You need to know you have limitations before you can let them go. Delve deeply to discover your authentic self, not the one society and your upbringing has helped you create.

5. Don’t let unexpected outcomes stop you

Rarely if ever does any great discovery or innovation happen without setbacks. Don’t give up. Keep trying until you are satisfied with what you have accomplished.

Nimble isn’t a word I hear very often. It reminds me of the nursery rhyme about Jack. I was curious to know what jumping over the candle stick meant.

Candle jumping was a traditional activity at markets and fairs in England. If you could jump over the candle without putting out the flame, it was a sign of good luck.

Some people may look at nimble people and think they are lucky. I believe we make our luck and nimbleness is one way to help you do that.