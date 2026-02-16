Different ways to structure a speech
Speech structure
The last time you began the process of building a speech, did you think: What type of speech structure am I using?
Until a few years ago, I didn’t even realize there are different types of speech structures. After learning more about these structures through Toastmasters, I’ve come to understand each structure can help you deliver your message more powerfully, if used in the right context.
In this column, I will break down some of the most common types of speech structure.
Essential structural elements for all speeches
Most great speeches have a beginning, a middle (or body) and a conclusion.
The beginning should aim to hook the audience’s attention right from the start. You’re better to jump right into a story than to introduce yourself.
The middle — also known as the body — is the main message of the speech. It’s best if there are a specific number of points or stories that allow the audience to easily follow the purpose of the message.
The conclusion is the final part of your speech that wraps everything up.
Chronological speeches
One of the most common types of speech structure is a chronological speech. This speech style takes the audience on a timeline journey. For example, if you’re giving a business speech, it could be structured like this:
Beginning – Interesting statement or story to hook the audience’s attention
Point 1 – Last year’s company results
Point 2 – Current company initiatives
Point 3 – Future outlook
Conclusion – Final thoughts on how the company is doing with all things considered
This could also work for a wedding speech:
Beginning – Interesting statement or story about the bride or the groom
Point 1 – Memories of the bride or groom as a child
Point 2 – Current characteristics or personality traits of the bride or groom
Point 3 – Future best wishes for the couple
Conclusion – A final statement that wraps everything up and perhaps leads to the guests raising their glasses
A bonus tip for chronological speeches is you can use the stage as a visual timeline. When you talk about things that happened in the past, you can stand on the audience’s left side of the stage (the beginning of a timeline). When you talk about things happening currently, you can stand in the middle. When you talk about things that could happen in the future, you can stand on the audience’s right side of the stage.
Spatial speeches
Have you ever felt like a speech took you on a journey? You might have witnessed a spatial speech.
Spatial speeches work really well if you’re talking about a trip you went on or different areas of the country you’ve lived. For example, here is a spatial speech structure based on a trip to Europe:
Beginning – Interesting statement or story about travelling to Europe
Point 1 – Spain
Point 2 – Italy
Point 3 – England
Conclusion – A final statement about the value you got through your trip to Europe
Spatial speeches are best accompanied by powerful body language and vocal variety, to help immerse the audience in your message and help them feel like they’re there with you.
Persuasive speeches
Are you trying to get your audience to take action? A persuasive speech might be the best option.
Persuasive speeches give compelling reasons why the audience should take action. For example, here is a persuasive speech structure based on why you should join Toastmasters:
Beginning – Story about freezing in front of an audience
Point 1 – Joining Toastmasters and the reduction of speaking anxiety
Point 2 – Gaining listening skills
Point 3 – Becoming a better leader
Conclusion – Full circle ending referencing how I likely won’t freeze in front of an audience again thanks to Toastmasters
Whether you’re trying to sell a product, grow membership or fundraise, persuasive speeches should inspire your audience to take action.
Comparative speeches
If you want your audience to consider various options and come to their own conclusion, you may want to leverage a comparative speech structure. For example, here is a comparative speech structure focusing on what social media app is the best:
Beginning – Statement or story about why social media is important
Point 1 – Instagram pros and cons
Point 2 – TikTok pros and cons
Point 3 – Facebook pros and cons
Conclusion – Summarize findings and inspire your audience to decide which social app is the best.
One of the best ways you can practice these speech structures is by joining a local Toastmasters club. If you’re thinking about joining Toastmasters to improve your public speaking skills, the Kelowna AM Toastmasters Club is always looking for new members.
If you want to become a more confident speaker, subscribe to my YouTube channel.
This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.
More The Art of Speaking articles
Previous Stories
- Public speaking changes Jan 19
- Speech of a champion Dec 22
- Giving a good speech Nov 24
- Using AI to communicate Oct 27
- Ways to communicate Sep 29
- Toastmasters worldwide Sep 1
- How to memorize a speech Aug 4
- A word connecting people Jul 7
- Microphone mistakes May 26
- When speaking size matters Apr 28
- Tailoring your message Mar 3
- A speech in a week Feb 3