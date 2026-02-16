The Art of Speaking

Different ways to structure a speech

Speech structure

The last time you began the process of building a speech, did you think: What type of speech structure am I using?

Until a few years ago, I didn’t even realize there are different types of speech structures. After learning more about these structures through Toastmasters, I’ve come to understand each structure can help you deliver your message more powerfully, if used in the right context.

In this column, I will break down some of the most common types of speech structure.

Essential structural elements for all speeches

Most great speeches have a beginning, a middle (or body) and a conclusion.

The beginning should aim to hook the audience’s attention right from the start. You’re better to jump right into a story than to introduce yourself.

The middle — also known as the body — is the main message of the speech. It’s best if there are a specific number of points or stories that allow the audience to easily follow the purpose of the message.

The conclusion is the final part of your speech that wraps everything up.

Chronological speeches

One of the most common types of speech structure is a chronological speech. This speech style takes the audience on a timeline journey. For example, if you’re giving a business speech, it could be structured like this:

Beginning – Interesting statement or story to hook the audience’s attention

Point 1 – Last year’s company results

Point 2 – Current company initiatives

Point 3 – Future outlook

Conclusion – Final thoughts on how the company is doing with all things considered

This could also work for a wedding speech:

Beginning – Interesting statement or story about the bride or the groom

Point 1 – Memories of the bride or groom as a child

Point 2 – Current characteristics or personality traits of the bride or groom

Point 3 – Future best wishes for the couple

Conclusion – A final statement that wraps everything up and perhaps leads to the guests raising their glasses

A bonus tip for chronological speeches is you can use the stage as a visual timeline. When you talk about things that happened in the past, you can stand on the audience’s left side of the stage (the beginning of a timeline). When you talk about things happening currently, you can stand in the middle. When you talk about things that could happen in the future, you can stand on the audience’s right side of the stage.

Spatial speeches

Have you ever felt like a speech took you on a journey? You might have witnessed a spatial speech.

Spatial speeches work really well if you’re talking about a trip you went on or different areas of the country you’ve lived. For example, here is a spatial speech structure based on a trip to Europe:

Beginning – Interesting statement or story about travelling to Europe

Point 1 – Spain

Point 2 – Italy

Point 3 – England

Conclusion – A final statement about the value you got through your trip to Europe

Spatial speeches are best accompanied by powerful body language and vocal variety, to help immerse the audience in your message and help them feel like they’re there with you.

Persuasive speeches

Are you trying to get your audience to take action? A persuasive speech might be the best option.

Persuasive speeches give compelling reasons why the audience should take action. For example, here is a persuasive speech structure based on why you should join Toastmasters:

Beginning – Story about freezing in front of an audience

Point 1 – Joining Toastmasters and the reduction of speaking anxiety

Point 2 – Gaining listening skills

Point 3 – Becoming a better leader

Conclusion – Full circle ending referencing how I likely won’t freeze in front of an audience again thanks to Toastmasters

Whether you’re trying to sell a product, grow membership or fundraise, persuasive speeches should inspire your audience to take action.

Comparative speeches

If you want your audience to consider various options and come to their own conclusion, you may want to leverage a comparative speech structure. For example, here is a comparative speech structure focusing on what social media app is the best:

Beginning – Statement or story about why social media is important

Point 1 – Instagram pros and cons

Point 2 – TikTok pros and cons

Point 3 – Facebook pros and cons

Conclusion – Summarize findings and inspire your audience to decide which social app is the best.

