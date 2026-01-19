Five public speaking predictions for 2026

The Art of Speaking

How will the art of public speaking change in 2026?

Since this is my first column of the New Year, I figured it would be fun to share my five bold public speaking predictions for this year.

Prediction 1 – Skills-based speeches will replace inspiration-only talks

For years, audiences have loved inspirational keynotes. They leave feeling energized, motivated and ready to take on the world.That feeling, however, often fades before they return to work Monday morning.

In 2026, audiences will increasingly prefer sessions that offer a tangible takeaway: a framework, a workflow or a practical tool they can apply immediately.

My suggestion: If you’re giving a presentation, challenge yourself to provide the audience with a key skill/technique/habit they can walk away with.

Prediction 2 – Public speaking will become a core career skill

Those who take the time to sharpen their public speaking skills will increase their odds of elevating their career at a more rapid pace.

Whether it’s pitching an idea, leading a Zoom meeting, presenting to colleagues or selling a solution to a client, those who can communicate impactfully are more likely to add value to their companies, which in turn will increase their chances of success.

My suggestion: If your public speaking skills need work, consider joining a local Toastmasters club, or giving yourself a 100-day public speaking challenge by posting daily videos to social media.

Prediction 3 – More people will practice speaking with AI than humans

Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous and is impacting most aspects of our life. Public speaking is no different.

This year, more people will practice their speeches with AI tools, such as ChatGPT’s voice function, than they will with real people. This is because AI can analyze our speeches without bias and remove social pressures and potential negative feedback.

My suggestion: While there’s no replacement for practicing in front of a real, human audience, test out an AI tool where you can record your speech and get feedback to see if there are suggestions of how you can improve your speech, especially at the early stages.

Prediction 4 – Storytelling will matter more than ever

“Never tell a story without a point; never make a point without telling a story,” is one of my favourite quotes, which I first heard from keynote speaker, Valerie Garcia.

Wrapping a story around your message is one of the best ways to ensure the audience actually remembers your point after they’ve left the room.

The Wall Street Journal recently put out an article explaining the number of LinkedIn job postings that included the word “storyteller” nearly doubled from 2024 to 2025. The skill of “storytelling” is being desired by more and more companies.

My suggestion: Make a list of some of your best stories and see if you can weave them into a future speech.

Prediction 5 – Authenticity will beat polished perfection

As AI makes flawless content easier to produce, audiences will become more drawn to what feels human—real voices, imperfect delivery and genuine perspectives. One-take videos, natural settings and honest expression are building more trust than overproduced perfection.

As another friend of mine puts it: “Rah rah is out; raw and real is in.’

My suggestion: Ditch the teleprompter and be human.

