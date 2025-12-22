Speaking lessons from a world champion 

The Art of Speaking

To start his speech, Sabyasachi Sengupta knelt down on the stage at the 2025 Toastmasters International World Championship in Philadelphia, and said, “I love you so, so much.”

Then he looked up quizzically at the audience, pointed down and said: “I was talking to the stage…”

The audience erupted in laughter and that laughter was a consistent theme throughout Saby’s seven-minute-fifteen-second speech, which earned him first place and the title of Toastmasters World Champion. (You can watch Saby’s award-winning speech here.

What’s perhaps most interesting is that Saby nearly didn’t compete in this year’s contest. I recently had the chance to interview him on my podcast, Keys from Keynotes. He explained he didn’t have an idea for a speech until three days before his club contest. He dusted off an old speech, presented it with limited practice, and earned second-place, which was barely enough to get him through to the next round.

“To be brutally honest, I didn’t even think I deserved second prize.”

From there, Saby put more effort into refining the speech at each level throughout his journey to become world champion.

But the journey was not a smooth one. Saby was sick at the division contest and then got sick again as he landed in Philadelphia for the semi-finals. Copious amounts of throat lozenges and Vaporub helped him get healthy enough to compete.

After overcoming the sickness, Saby’s next challenge was dealing with the nerves of facing-off against some of the world’s greatest public speakers. He explained he was able to get past the anxiety by not worrying about what judges might think, or what other speakers might do.

“If you can detach from the outcome… nervousness turns into excitement. You can also control your nervous reactions. That means you should know what your nervous reaction is: like speaking fast or making awkward movements. Those I have been able to tame.”

Saby’s championship speech, titled Just Nod, leaned heavily on humour to keep the audience’s attention.

“I’m at my best — and I enjoy it the most — when I make people laugh. You can deliver any form, any message, any thought, any idea through humour. That’s always been my go-to.”

While humour helped Saby win the contest, humour also could’ve easily lost him the contest. Within the Toastmasters International Speech Contest, speeches need to be between four-minutes-thirty-seconds and seven-minutes-thirty-seconds. Anything outside that timing results in an automatic disqualification.

Saby knew audience laughter would eat up some of his time, but the actual amount was more significant than many would imagine. Saby’s final practice run of his speech in his hotel room clocked in at four-minutes-fifty-seconds. His championship speech lasted seven-minutes-fifteen-seconds.

Since winning this 2025 Toastmasters competition, Saby has been busy speaking to many different audiences throughout the world. His overall message is to have fun with public speaking.

“I’m trying to make public speaking fun for everyone. It’s not a science you need to remember. It’s not a math that you need to make a whole calculation about. It’s an art — you need to fall in love with it.”

Saby ended the interview by challenging anyone who has not visited a Toastmasters club to give it a try.

“Doing something new in Toastmasters is like painting a canvas. If it’s bad, you can throw it away. If it’s good, you can use the same skills to paint your walls.”

