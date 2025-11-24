The Art of Speaking

Lessons from Simon Sinek’s TED Talk

Giving a good speech

Simon Sinek’s speech—“How great leaders inspire action”—is widely regarded as one of the greatest TED Talks of all time.

It has more than 69 million views on TED’s website and more than 21 million views on TED’s YouTube channel.

Those who have watched the presentation know it’s not the video or audio quality that makes this TED Talk great. The audio is so staticky and Sinek has to change microphones mid-speech.

In this month’s column and accompanying YouTube video, I provide four reasons why Sinek’s TED Talk is so incredible.

1. He hooks the audience

When amateur speakers step up to a microphone, they often start by introducing themselves or explaining what they’re going to talk about.

When professional speakers step up to a microphone, they grab the audience’s attention instantly.

Sinek starts his TED Talk by asking a few questions—“How do you explain when things don’t go as we assume? Or better, how do you explain when others are able to achieve things that seem to defy all of the assumptions? For example, why is Apple so innovative?”

Through questions, Sinek is able to instantly get the audience thinking and immersed in his topic. Then, a few minutes later, he provides a powerful, memorable message that leads into the examples of his speech: “As it turns out, there’s a pattern. And it’s the complete opposite to everyone else. All I did was codify it.”

2. He uses a simple visual

Some speakers have incredible slide presentations that showcase mesmerizing images or even video content as they deliver their presentation.

Sinek uses a simple flip chart with a few circles scribbled on it, and the words: “why,” “how” and “what.”

It's the simplicity of this diagram that allows the audience to understand and follow Simon’s message of “start with why.” This visual attaches itself to the purpose of the speech and makes it more likely the audience will remember his message long after.

3. He uses a five-point speech structure

Sinek’s speech has five elements—an introduction, example one (Apple), example two (the Wright brothers), example three (Martin Luther King) and a conclusion. Each example is relatable for the audience and reinforces his theory.

Five-point speech structures are powerful because they provide an introduction and a conclusion, along with three relevant examples or stories that are typically easy to remember. I often recommend new speakers try to implement that structure if they want to deliver a presentation without using notes.

4. He deals with a distraction

I mentioned the audio wasn’t perfect in Sinek’s TED Talk. Partway through the speech, somebody comes up and gives Simon another microphone because the audio quality is so poor on the one he is using. But that doesn’t derail Sinek, which is incredibly impressive.

When we give presentations, often any sort of distraction or interference in our presentation can make it very difficult to not get off track. He simply grabs the new microphone, transitions and doesn’t skip a beat.

Whether you’re planning on delivering a presentation in the near future, I highly recommend you watch Sinek’s TED Talk for inspiration on the elements that make a great speech.

