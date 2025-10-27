The Art of Speaking

The downside of ChatGPT-written emails

Using AI to communicate

Photo: Contributed There are ways of spotting communications written by AI.

Have you ever received an e-mail you could instantly tell was written by ChatGPT?

How did that make you feel? Perhaps it didn’t bother you at all or, maybe, you were annoyed your friend or colleague didn’t take the time put the message into his or her own words.

I was recently helping organize an event where we asked speakers to submit a brief description of their presentations. What was interesting was almost every presentation description began with “In this presentation…”

As a test, I asked ChatGPT to write me a presentation description for that same upcoming event, and, sure enough, the description began with, “In this presentation.”

For the record, I’m a huge advocate of AI tools such as ChatGPT, and I believe these tools have an important place in our everyday lives. But I often experience negative emotions when I receive communication that was clearly produced by ChatGPT with minimal creativity or customization included in the prompt.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Business Communication, only 40% to 52% of employees viewed managers as sincere when they used high levels of AI for communication, such as e-mails.

Here are a few common patterns or clues that may indicate an e-mail was written by AI:

• Sentences are rarely short or long, they’re mostly mid-length.

• Ideas are listed in groups of three—“The course was engaging, insightful and thought-provoking.”

• It uses words like “endeavour” or “pertinent” (not overly common).

• Transition words, such as “however,” “in addition” or “furthermore,” appear often.

To be authentic, instead of fully relying on ChatGPT to take over your communication, I suggest you use AI tools to be your “thinking buddy.” Brainstorm ideas and challenge your own thoughts using those tools.

Once your idea has been established, communicate in your own words.

If you’re thinking about joining Toastmasters to improve your public speaking skills, our Kelowna AM Toastmasters Club is always looking for new members.

If you want to become a more confident speaker, subscribe to my YouTube channel.

YouTube /Wade Paterson

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.