What is your communication style?

Photo: Contributed

About five years ago, there were two leaders within the organization I worked for at the time. I’ll call them “Boss A” and “Boss B.”



If I strolled into Boss A’s office unannounced, I’d often receive an eyebrow raise. If I then sat down and started telling unsolicited stories, I’d notice Boss A display uncomfortable body language (arms crossed, scratching neck, etc).



What I learned quickly is the best approach to communicate with Boss A was to send a meeting invite in advance, then do my research and come prepared with spreadsheets, charts and as much data as possible. After that, Boss A was incredibly helpful and would be willing to answer the questions I had.



Boss B was a bit different. Rather than coming armed with spreadsheets and charts, I would stop by the coffee room and fill my mug before heading over to Boss B’s office. I knew at any point in time, I could ask him if he was available and he’d wave me in with a big smile on his face. I’d ask my question. He’d tell stories. I’d tell stories. And after about an hour, we’d hopefully arrive at a solution to the initial problem.



Boss B was a great person. Boss A was a great person but they had very different communication styles.



According to Toastmasters International, there are four communication styles, which all of us fall into —supportive, analytical, initiating and direct. Each of those communication styles has several strengths and a few weaknesses.



Supportive communicators are calm, steady, approachable and sincere. They’re great listeners and often deploy empathy while communicating. The downside is they can come across as indecisive or wishy-washy.



Analytical communicators are precise, fact-based and logical. You can usually rest-assured the information they are telling you is accurate. These communicators struggle with engaging their audience.They often lack body language, vocal variety and speech creativity.



Initiating communicators are sociable, enthusiastic, energetic and spontaneous. They inject interesting stories into their presentations and are quite entertaining to listen to. Their weakness? They struggle to listen to others and tend to make things all about themselves.



Direct communicators are decisive, competitive, independent and confident. They aren’t afraid to say it like it is. The challenge for them — especially in Canada — is they can be perceived as harsh or sometimes even rude.



What’s important to remember is that none of those speaking styles is necessarily better than the others—they are simply different.



Step one is to learn what type of communicator you are and step two is to learn what type of communicator your intended audience is.

When you know the speaking style of the person (or majority of the crowd) you are speaking to, it can help us adjust our message to better resonate with your audience.



