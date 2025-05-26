Don’t speak into a microphone like this? when giving a speech

Photo: Contributed Wade Paterson talks about mistakes people make speaking with a microphone.

The next time you’re at a wedding, pay close attention to the speech portion of the reception.

I bet at least one of the speakers will begin his or her speech by stepping up to the microphone and saying the following:

“Hello? Hello? Oh wow, that’s loud!” (While giving a puzzled look at the microphone.)

For some reason, when giving a speech, people often seem initially surprised by the fact a microphone amplifies their voice. This kind of reaction to start your speech comes off amateurish and takes away from the opportunity to hook your audience’s attention early.

In this month's column (and the accompanying video), I will give you three tips for how to use a microphone like a pro.

Do a microphone test beforehand

At many corporate events, there will be an opportunity to do a mic test prior to delivering your presentation. If this is offered to you, take advantage of the opportunity. By testing the microphone early, you’ll get familiar with how much your voice will be amplified during your speech.

During the mic test, ensure you change up the volume of your voice to get used to how loud it will be in the room when you raise and lower your volume.

An additional advantage of doing a mic test is you often get a chance to also stand on stage and get familiar with the vantage point of where you will be speaking.

By going through this process and getting comfortable with your environment, you may help reduce stress when delivering your actual speech, which could eliminate shakiness in your voice that often comes with nerves.

Maintain the correct distance from the microphone

A common mistake new speakers make is holding the microphone too close to their mouth while speaking. This can create an aggressive, distorted sound that is unpleasant to listen to. If you have a handheld microphone, hold it two or three inches below your mouth (not directly in front of it).

If you’re wearing a lapel mic, you should be mindful of your outfit choice so that you have something it can easily clip onto, such as a dress shirt, suit jacket or blouse. If the lapel mic is off to one side, be mindful that when turning your head to speak, as the audience may struggle to hear you if your head is facing a different direction than the mic. For those with long hair, ensure it’s not brushing up against the lapel mic; otherwise, it will make a staticky noise, which could be distracting for the audience.

Stay calm if you run into technical issues

It can be a daunting experience for a speaker if the microphone cuts out or there are technical issues during a presentation.

If this happens to you, don’t panic. The more the presenter draws attention to the technical challenge, the more the speech will be disrupted.

Professionals handle these situations by adapting. If you’re presenting in a smaller space and your microphone stops working, adapt by raising your voice so the room can hear you without a mic.

If you’re speaking in a large room, there is a higher likelihood there is and audio/visual team or someone else helping you with the sound and they are likely already scrambling to find a solution. In the worst-case scenario, you can consider giving the audience a quick five-minute break while you attempt to fix the problem.

The calmer you remain, the less likely it is your audience will remember there was even an issue in the first place.

•••

