Seven-day guide to giving a properly prepared speech

YouTube /Wade Paterson

Imagine , you’re asked to give a presentation on a subject you are passionate about. You’re honoured and excited but there’s one problem, the date of the requested speech is exactly one week from today.

In this column, I’ll provide you with a seven-day strategy to not only build a powerful speech in that time, but deliver it like a pro.

Day 1 – Define your “why”

Why have you been asked to give a speech? Why should the audience care what you have to say? What do you hope they take away from your presentation?

These might seem like simple questions, but they are an important starting points for any great speech. On the first day, I want you to focus simply on the purpose of your speech and what your desired outcome is. Perhaps the goal is to inspire business clients or, if it’s a wedding speech, the goal might be to entertain the audience while celebrating the bride and groom.

If your mind is filling up with ideas, you can jot those down on a piece of paper and start to think about the overall structure, but I want the majority of your first day to be identifying the goal of your speech.

Day 2 – Research and rough outline

Construction of your speech begins on day two. After identifying the speech’s purpose in day one, you want to begin the research process to identify what the substance of your speech will be. For business presentations, this will likely include citing data that supports your message.

If it’s a wedding speech, you may want to think about memories you have with the bride or groom and see if you can come up with interesting or entertaining stories that could be woven into the speech.

If you’re building a Powerpoint slide deck, day two is when you should begin the process of creating the visuals that will accompany your speech. Avoid writing out the entire speech word-for-word. Instead, focus on an outline you can expand on naturally.

Day 3 – Finalize structure

Day three is when you finish your research, lock in the order of your points or slides, and ensure your speech has a clear introduction, a body, and a conclusion.

The best speech openings have a powerful introduction that hook the audience’s attention. Hooks could include, jumping right into a story, asking a powerful question or making a powerful statement.

The best speech bodies (middle part of a speech) usually have three or five points that reinforce the main idea. For example, if your speech is about the benefits of exercising, your first point could be about the long-term health benefits, your second point could be about the mental benefits and the third point could be around physical aesthetic benefits.

The best speech conclusions often bring everything together by coming full circle. If you opened your speech by asking a powerful question, you could consider ending it by answering the question you asked at the beginning.

By the end of day three, you should have a nearly completed version of your talk ready to go.

Day 4 – Refine and begin practicing

The fourth day is your opportunity to put the final touches on the content of your speech, paying extra attention to the introduction and conclusion. Once you’re happy with the content of your speech, this is the day when you can begin the process of practicing.

Try not to get flustered if your delivery isn’t perfect at first, you will have more than enough time to improve the delivery over the next two days.

Day 5 – Rehearse and make final content tweaks

Days five and six are your days to get reps in with lots of practice. My suggestion is practice at least three times on day five. Resist making any content changes initially, but after the second time practicing, feel free to revise any clunky sections or timing issues.

Complete your fifth day with a final run-through to ensure all changes feel right.

Day 6 – Intensive practice and delivery skills

Day six is all about practice. At this point in time, you should have a decent familiarity with the structure, so now you can shift your attention to perfecting delivery with things like body language and vocal variety. Try recording yourself or practicing in front of a supportive friend who can offer constructive feedback.

I suggest avoiding any major changes to your speech on day six. Hopefully you have a solid structure in place and you can use this day to build confidence.

Day 7 – Presentation day

You made it to the day of your speech. Congratulations.

Find a calming routine, such as exercise or meditation, to do in the morning. Eat well and then do a final run-through of the speech. Prior to stepping in front of the crowd, ensure you’re hydrated and try some breathing exercises such as box breathing to steady your nerves.

Most importantly, enjoy the process.

If you’re thinking about joining Toastmasters to improve your public speaking skills, the Kelowna AM Toastmasters Club is always looking for new members.

If you’re interested in learning more about Impactful Communication, subscribe to my YouTube channel.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.