What I wish I had known about Toastmasters from the start?

YouTube /Wade Paterson

I’ve been a member of Kelowna AM Toastmasters Club for the past decade.

I’ve learned a lot during that 10-year period, but if I could go back to day one, with the knowledge I have now, here are six things I wish I knew.

1. Nerves never completely go away

It’s OK to be nervous. Even after 10 years of working hard on my presenting skills, I still get slightly nervous before almost every speech I give. In my conversations with professional keynote speakers, it turns out many of them get anxiety before delivering presentations as well.

The good news is, one of the biggest benefits I’ve gained from Toastmasters is reducing the level of stress I experience before speaking. Since Toastmasters members get used to speaking in front of a group of people every week, over time, the experience seems less daunting.

2. Prepare content before meetings

Each week, the Toastmaster who is leading that week’s meeting will send an agenda and a meeting theme.

Most Toastmasters only think about preparing for the roles they have signed up for, but something I’ve learned to do is to be prepared whether I’m signed up for a role or not. This process typically involves me thinking of a personal story related to the theme.

If you come to a meeting prepared, it won’t feel too daunting if you’re asked to participate in a spontaneous speaking opportunity (such as Table Topics).

3.Take on roles quickly

When I first joined Toastmasters, I was hesitant to sign up for roles because I assumed I wasn’t experienced enough and that I might do something incorrectly.

Looking back, that was a silly mindset to have because the other members aren’t there to criticize, they’re there to help attendees grow and improve their speaking, listening and leadership skills. Each Toastmasters role focuses on unique skills, jumping in quickly accelerates your growth.

4. Use your mentor effectively

I was given a mentor when I started with Toastmasters, but a few weeks later, my mentor stopped attending meetings. Thankfully, Kelowna AM Toastmasters is a strong club and others were able to help answer my questions. If I could go back to day one, I think I would request a new mentor so I could more deeply engage with the Toastmasters program.

I also think new members should take accountability and clearly communicate what they’re looking for from their mentor to set the tone of the relationship from the very beginning.

5. All feedback is valuable

Similar to why I was hesitant to take on roles in the Toastmasters program, I was also hesitant to give constructive criticism or evaluations.

“Who am I to tell an experienced speaker what he/she should do to improve?” I thought.

What I’ve learned is everyone’s perspective is valid, and new members should not only sign up for speaking roles but also for evaluation roles to provide the club with a fresh perspective and to reinforce their own listening skills.

6. It’s a long-term commitment

I compare Toastmasters with working out. If I take two months off from exercising, I will begin to notice the negative physical and mental impacts. If I take two months off of Toastmasters, my speaking skills will also begin to deteriorate.

Improving (and maintaining) communication skills is a long-term process. I’ve attended Toastmasters since 2014, and I think I’ll probably still be a member in 2034.

If you’re thinking about joining Toastmasters to improve your public speaking skills, the Kelowna AM Toastmasters Club is always looking for new members.

If you’re interested in learning more about Impactful Communication, subscribe to my YouTube channel.

