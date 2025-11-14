Zero-waste, environmentally friendly product ideas for around the home

Zero-waste present list

Photo: greenzla.com Greenzla washable cotton makeup remover pads.

The holidays are just around the corner and in an effort to give less disposable stuff, I’ve created a zero-waste present list.

I’ve been doing this a long time and let’s just say it’s a zero-waste adventure. I’ve been bouncing ideas off Alex Fischer, who runs impactfull zero waste refinery and pantry in Penticton, and we’ve been trading tips on the good, the bad and the ugly.

First, the reusable bag. Alex and I agree the best reusable bag is the one you remember to bring with you. Hers is a much-mended canvas bag from the farmer’s market. Mine are a tiny stuff-sack bag from the Japanese dollar store and a big heavy duty canvas bag with a zipper. The latter is from Mamlyn and has survived three years of hard use and washes.

My family is never going to buy any food storage containers. We are up to our ears in re-washed Ziplock bags, take-out containers and re-purposed glass jars. Alex, keeping in mind chemicals released from misusing single-use plastics, loves Stasher Bags and Onyx stainless steel containers.

Makeup drives us to single-use products but in our house we love Greenzla washable makeup remover pads. A big fail was the LastSwab Makeup, meant to replace cotton swabs. My kiddo says it smears, rather than sharpens eye makeup. (Alex wasn’t a big fan of LastSwab either).

I don’t see the point in paying someone to transport water from place to place, so in our house we use powdered dishwasher soap, powdered laundry soap and bar soap for washing hands. A bonus is they are also cheaper per use and have less packaging.

But bar shampoo has been a case too far. J. R. Liggetts’ shampoo bar left my hair limp. Alex advises reading the ingredients (no chemistry degree necessary). If they include saponified oils, it's not shampoo, it's a body bar. For hair, she likes ‘be YOU’ from Bottle None.

She says the hardest thing to find has been good dish soap (for handwashing dishes) but after a lengthy search, she’s happy with one by Om Naturale or the Make Nice Company. Alex’s big fail is toothpaste tablets. In her brain chewing equals swallowing (she does better with toothpaste powder).

I am drawn to handmade soap bars but I get frustrated that they sometimes dissolve into goo. Alex points out most soaps are sold immediately after production, cured for the minimum amount of time possible. Storing them for a few months gives them a chance to harden up.

Alex and I are both pro-cloth. We love cloth dinner napkins (growing up, each kid got a different napkin ring) and cloth menstrual pads. Cloth handkerchiefs are easier on your nose and classy in a 1940’s Cary Grant kind of way.

I confess my kitchen is never going to be 100% paper towel free—the cat throws up, I need to pick up those tiny glass shards or grease must be contained. (Alex is with me on the grease). So keep our secret. It’s that we are low-paper, not zero paper.

Cleaners are my weakness. It’s the fragrance. The human sense of smell is incredibly powerful. Scents travel a hardwired path through our brains, manipulating us, motivating us and bringing up old memories. I know most cleaning products can be replaced by vinegar and water but in my head, clean bathrooms smell like lemon verbena (Mrs. Meyers) and clean floors smell like Pinesol.

Alex is a minimalist who cleans with vinegar and water infused with lemon peels but she understands the clean equals scent drive and offers her customers concentrated cleaners in a wide array of scents including rosemary mint, bergamot mint, lemongrass, lavender, grapefruit, orange or scent-free with the option of adding your favourite essential oil.

We both have cats and cats put hair everywhere. We’ve been through plenty of tape-based lint rollers but have now switched to one with a wooden handle attached to a triangle with little brass teeth. (It doesn’t seem to have a name). It works great on all of our upholstery and some of our blankets, though clothes can be hit or miss.

Here’s our fully-tested, zero-waste holiday shopping list (prices are approximate, before taxes and shipping):

• Reusable bags: Mamlyn canvas tote bag with zipper, Amazon.ca, $12

• Food storage: Stasher bags, impactfull, $18 or Amazon.ca $20 each; Onyx, impactfull, $14

• Greenzla washable cotton makeup removal pads 20/$13, Amazon.ca; Farm Girl Design (from New Brunswick), impactfull, 4/$8.50

• Linen cloth napkins: IngyinLinenHouse (from B.C.), Etsy, 4/$53

• Handkerchiefs: Elliott Row in Penticton, 3/$30; Scotamalone or GB Selected Amazon.ca 12/$16 (look for 16 inch by 16 inch size. Smaller ones are pocket squares for men’s suits.);

Bandanas organic white cotton, Maiwa.com (from B.C.) Its "handkerchiefs" are actually pocket squares. 12/$69

• Shampoo bars: 'be YOU' from Bottle None, impactfull, $15 or online $16 (from B.C.)

• Dish soap bars: Om Naturale, impactfull, $13 (from B.C.); Make Nice Company (from B.C.) $8-18

• Cleaning: Myni's unscented cleaning tablets, glass 750 ml spray bottle and essential oils, impactfull; Mrs. Meyers multisurface spraybottle $8 and bottle of concentrate, $16 honeysuckle, basil, lavender, lemon verbena at London Drugs.

• Lint brush: impactfull, $10; Amazon.ca $12

