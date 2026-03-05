Summerland News

Summerland small-batch artisan distillery celebrates wins at Canadian Artisanal Spirits Awards

Photo: Controlled Entropy Distilling Inc. Controlled Entropy Distilling Inc. Hibiscus Lemongrass Liqueur has taken home a Gold Medal at the Canadian Artisanal Spirits Awards

A small-batch artisan distillery at the north end of Summerland is celebrating once again, bringing home some accolades from the Canadian Artisanal Spirits Awards.

Controlled Entropy Distilling, which is run by husband and wife co-owners Shea Bennett and Nahome Boule-Paquette, started with just two spirits for sale.

They now have a line of spirits and cocktail bitters.

This year, the locals were awarded a gold medal for their Hibiscus Lemongrass Liqueur and a silver medal for their Black Pepper Bitters at the Canadian Artisanal Spirits Awards.

The competition, according to its website, is" Canada’s only national spirit competition reserved exclusively for artisan spirits, bitters, and zero-proof spirits."

Entries are accepted from independent Canadian producers who meet specific requirements, which are then blind-judged by an independent panel from across the country.

"Unlike some spirit competitions, not all entries are awarded medals."

The Dubh Glas Distillery, which is in Oliver, also won a Best in Class award for their Brandy, Artis Aerarii. The full list of winners can be found online here

Controlled Entropy Distilling said they were incredibly honoured to have won.

"This bottle is a labour of love — balancing the tart, floral, berry heart of hibiscus with the bright, citrusy punch of lemongrass. To be recognized among the best craft spirits in Canada is a dream come true," their social media post reads.

Controlled Entropy tasting room is closed currently for the season. For more information, head to their website here.