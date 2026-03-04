Summerland News
Last chance to grab Summerland Rotary 50/50 jackpot, nearing $20K
Last chance for $20K 50/50
Photo: Summerland Rotary Club
Buy a 50/50 ticket to help support the Summerland's trestle bridge walkway
Wednesday is your last chance to snag a ticket for the Summerland Rotary 50/50 jackpot, which is nearing $20,000.
Ticket sales closed at midnight and are open to anyone of legal age in BC.
The draw will take place on Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. at the Maple Roch Store in downtown Summerland, where the winner will get to take half.
The funds support improvements to the Trout Creek trestle walkway.
"The trestle bridge is commonly enjoyed by the public as the views are spectacular. This is also the end point for the historic steam train ride giving guests a chance to disembark and take in the sights," the Rotary said in a social media update.
Summerland Rotary Hometown Lottery tickets are:
- Single Ticket for $10,
- 3-Ticket Pack for $20,
- 10-Ticket Pack for $50,
- 25-Ticket Pack for $100.
To grab your ticket, head online here.
