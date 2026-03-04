Summerland News

Summerland's major project on Victoria Road enters phase 2

Major road work continues

Photo: District of Summerland Members of Summerland council gathered yesterday to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Victoria Road Phase 2

Summerland council gathered on Monday to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Victoria Road Phase 2, with the start of construction for this important community infrastructure project.

Throughout the spring, crews will be working on Dunham Crescent to Prairie Valley Road.

The district said that from March 2 to March 20, the surface works and infrastructure upgrade on Victoria Road South, between Dunham Crescent and the oval, will result in single lane traffic.

Traffic will be maintained in a single lane alternatin from from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

"Please follow all signs and use alternate routes where possible. Please drive carefully and slow down for the safety of the workers."

The district said this phase of the project will:

Extend road improvements and the multi-use pathway all the way to the Prairie Valley Road oval-about

Enhance pedestrian safety along Dale Meadows Road to the sports fields

Upgrade the watermain system to support long-term water system separation and reliability

The total budget is $3,881,000, including:

$1,500,000 in Grant Funding from British Columbia Investment Agriculture Foundation (IAF) for watermain upgrades

$500,000 from B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants Program for the multi-use pathway installation

$31,000 from ICBC for pedestrian safety upgrades

"These improvements will make travel safer, support active transportation, and strengthen essential services for our growing community — now and into the future," the district said.

Questions about this project can be directed to the Works and Infrastructure department, which can be contacted by email at works&[email protected] or by phone at 250-494-0431.