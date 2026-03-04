District of Summerland will be holding a 1 day recycling depot in April

Summerland News

1-day recycling depot soon

Photo: File photo A pop-up recycling depot day in Peachland

Set aside your recyclable materials when you're doing your spring cleaning, the District of Summerland will be holding a one-day recycling depot next month.

Running at the Summerland Arena recycling compound on Saturday, April 18, the depot acts as a free day for residents to get rid of items in a convenient central location.

The depot will accept glass jars, foam packaging, plastic bags, other flexible plastic packaging, residential batteries, lightbulbs, electronics, TVs, and small appliances.

District staff will be on hand to answer questions.

Outside of the depot, recyclable materials can also be dropped off for free at the recycling depot located at the Summerland landfill year-round when the landfill is open.

"Please note that hazardous materials like paint, used oil, residential pesticides, residential flammable materials and scrap metal items are not accepted," the district added.

"Bring these bulky or hazardous items directly to the landfill for free recycling."

The depot runs on April 18 at 8820 Jubilee Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.