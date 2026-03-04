Snowpack numbers for Summerland have both reservoirs sitting low

Summerland News

Local snow pack sitting low

District of Summerland remains in a level 4 drought.

Summerland's major reservoir and dam are sitting low, according to the latest snow survey data collected at the start of the month.

The District of Summerland shared data that was gathered on March 1 from Isintok Lake and the Summerland Headwaters Reservoir at the lower and upper end of the Trout Creek system, with depth measured at ten locations for each.

The readings give insight into what the spring freshet could bring.

The Summerland Reservoir recorded 76 per cent of the historical average, and Isintok Lake recorded 63 per cent of the historical average.

"Snowpack readings are taken monthly from January until the snow is melted. Average snow depth and average water equivalent (amount of water contained in the snow) are recorded and compared to the historical average," the district said.

Widespread provincial snowpack data is expected next week.

The District of Summerland remains in drought level four status, which they put into place in November, due to declining reservoir levels.

"Water users are encouraged to review their anticipated needs and plan for the upcoming season as the district works to protect long-term water supply and environmental flows."

