'Thrift store is the heart': Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary searching for more help hands for their charity shoppe

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland needs a few more organizers to help sort and hang all of the donations that come in from the community.

The store is the animal rescue's main source of income, and also a provider of affordable clothing.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said behind every organized rack in their store is someone who couldn't walk past a basket of clothes on the floor without wanting to hang them up

"Our thrift store is the heart of our Critteraid and our continued care for animals," she said, noting that funds go to the support and rescue for the medical care and the sanctuary life on their 10-acre property.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

"Right now, we've been incredibly fortunate with generous donations, and we simply need a few more hands to help sort hang and bring all of this to the floor."

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] with attention to clothes.