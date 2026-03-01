Summerland News

Summerland museum shares look at wedding dress from 1899 that was passed down and worn again

Wedding dress from 1899

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Louise Blanchard Munn on her wedding day in October 1899, when she married Alexander Graham Munn.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society delved into history with a side of romance this week, sharing photos all from the Munn family weddings.

"We have lots of wedding photos in our collections, but it is unusual to have wedding photos of different generations of the same family," the museum said in their post.

"The three women are all wearing the same dress. Although the sleeves appear to have been altered, and the headdresses and bouquets are different, the two sisters both wore their mother's wedding dress for their big days.

The photos are of Louise Blanchard Munn on her wedding day in October 1899, when she married Alexander Graham Munn, Louise's daughter, Margaret Louise Munn, on her wedding in 1936 to Joseph Inman-Kane and Louise's second daughter, Mary Graham Munn, and her groom, Walter Charles, on their wedding day in 1938.

Louise moved to Summerland with her husband and four children in 1910, with their eldest son joining them two years later. She gave birth to three more children in Summerland, totalling eight children to take care of.

"The Munn home, built in 1919, was a social centre for the community; the parties and dances and 'Wisteria teas' warmly remembered by those who enjoyed the Munn hospitality," the museum said.

"Margaret was born in 1907 and was only a very young child when the family arrived in Summerland. She was a talented musician, studying music at college, and went on to be an accomplished artist."

Her husband, Joseph, was a director-producer in Hollywood, and following their marriage, the couple moved to Pacific Palisades, California. They raised a family, and Margaret went on to develop her career in the arts.

Mary was just a baby when the family made the move to Summerland, having been born in 1909.

"She graduated from the United Church Hospital, Lamont, Alberta, in 1932 and went on to take her post-graduate in obstetrics at Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal. Mary nursed at Bella Coola and later at Burn's Lake and Summerland," the museum said.

"Mary and her husband Walter raised three children and moved across Canada for Walter's work, but returned to Summerland on his retirement."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Mary Graham Munn, and her groom Walter Charles, on their wedding day in 1938.