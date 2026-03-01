Summerland News

South Okanagan food hub set to boost local producers

Food hub making progresss

Photo: OFSOS Groundbreaking at new Okanagan Food Hub.

Construction of the building to house the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub in Summerland is on schedule for completion in May.

The concrete footings and pillars have been poured, and placement of the walls and roof structure of the 22,500 sq. ft. prefabricated steel building is underway.

“Equipment will be installed by the end of June, so we hope to be in use for July,” said Thomas Tumbach, president of the non-profit organization LocalMotive Farmers Network Co-operative.

Food hubs are shared-use food and beverage facilities that provide local food and agriculture businesses with access to commercial processing space, specialized equipment, and expertise.

LocalMotive Co-operative and the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub have joined together to make their vision of a food hub in the Okanagan a reality.

An established co-operative of regional producers, LocalMotive aims to enhance community access to food and improved sustainability and the OFIH, a non-profit society, to increase access to equipment and services for food processors in the region.

Teamwork was the key to success.

“Finally! After years of sustained effort, everything is suddenly falling into place,” Charles Cornell said, referring to the long-term collaborative work of numerous groups, the groundbreaking ceremony in November, and subsequent rapid construction work.

“This couldn’t have happened without every single person being at the table,” he said.

Cornell is the general manager of Community Futures Okanagan-Similkameen and, as reported by Tumbach, is holding the purse strings on the funding for the OFIH on behalf of the District of Summerland.

The facility has been designed with the environment in mind.

The roof structure has been engineered to support solar panels to provide a future option for solar electric generation.

A gas-powered steam boiler will process and clean equipment.

"This is the most efficient way to provide heat for equipment, Tumbach said.

He explained that equipment has been designed to feature motors that start up at staggered times in specific sequences, which reduces the demand on the Summerland electrical grid during peak periods.

There will also be four EV stations for electric vehicles.

When completed, the building will include retail space for products made onsite and key processing activities, such as dehydration, cold storage, juicing, freeze-drying, cutting, mixing, bottling, and packaging and handling of primary agricultural products.

These processing activities are often not available to small producers, limiting their ability to explore the development of new products.

A testing laboratory, market development services, and distribution and marketing support will also be available.

The hub should reduce food waste by helping local farmers develop uses for excess food products, according to Kevin Dunn of Okanagan Wild Brush Honey and a co-operative board member.

A minimum of half of the co-operative’s board of directors must be farmers.

The co-operative is accepting applications for board members on an ongoing basis until capacity is reached.

Looking to the future, the LocalMotive co-operative wants to engage new institutional buyers.

“LocalMotive anticipates that these Institutional buyers will be excited to partner with the co-operative as they also have goals to supply more locally grown foods to their clients through the Feed BC program,” Tumbach said.

Feed BC aspires to have 30 percent of food served in schools, hospitals, seniors care facilities, and prisons to be from locally produced sources.

The co-operative is also developing agricultural skills and training programs in partnership with local colleges.

The goal is to promote farming and food production as a viable and designated trade. An Education Farm is planned on- site at the food hub.

The co-operative is developing its own website.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative