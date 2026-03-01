Summerland News

Summerland Food Bank fundraising for its new facility

Photo: Erin Trainer Summerland Food Bank's community and donor celebration event on Thursday

The Summerland Food Bank held a community and donor celebration event to thank its supporters on Thursday, as the continue to raise money for its new headquarters.

Partnering with the Summerland United Church, the food bank is constructing a building that will be comprised of a food bank and resource centre, as well as 60 units of affordable housing on Henry Ave.

Turning Points will own and operate the building, while the food bank will self-fund and occupy 4,175 square feet of the building as stratified owners.

Coun. Erin Trainer shared that the organization is "patiently waiting to move into its new facility on Henry St. Interior work will begin this summer, and they’re hoping to move in and be open for service next spring (2027)."

She said the food bank will need to fundraise around $350,000 to help with the interior work.

"For the final push, the food bank is hoping to get further support from other organizations and community donors," Trainer added.

They've now kicked off their Make A Splash challenge, where starting on Aug. 23, participants will jump in the lake from the Rotary Beach pier to raise funds.

"You can join in the fun and obtain sponsorship from your friends and family, sponsor someone else, or simply donate," the food bank event reads.

For more details or to donate, see online here.

The food bank is currently operating at its temporary facility at Summerland Alliance Church, 14820 Victoria Road North.