Summerland News

Summerlanders celebrate judicial review win for controversial gravel pit mine

Gravel pit permit quashed

Photo: Garnet Valley Tourism Association The Garnet Valley Tourism Association has won their judicial review for a provincially approved gravel pit mine

Residents fighting to halt a provincially approved gravel mine in a rural area of Summerland are celebrating after a Supreme Court judge ruled a permit decision was unreasonable and is to be set aside.

The Garnet Valley Tourism Association has been working to have a review of the provincial decision to permit a gravel mine at 27410 Garnet Valley.

Locals have raised concerns about the impact on infrastructure, the environment, tourism, and geotechnical issues.

Doug Raftery, who is a part of the Garnet Valley Agri-Tourism Association and a petitioner, said he had tears in his eyes while finding out the decision on Thursday.

“They can still appeal, and it can still go back to the Ministry for re-evaluation or reassessment. They can apply again,” he told Castanet.

“So we don't know if we're finished with this yet, but certainly for the moment, it's a pretty good feeling.”

Arguments were sound

At the start of February, arguments in the judicial review took place, with Justice Gregory Koturbash deciding he needed time to make a decision.

Counsel for the association argued that evidence from the environmental review, concerns about the mine's location and claims of retroactive justification for the decision-making should squash the decision.

The defendants, which included the Chief Permitting Officer for the Ministry of Mines and the gravel pit mining company, argued that they had met the requirements to approve the mine.

Following months of public pressure, the association claimed the ministry only presented more information on the project when the District of Summerland and the SnPink'tn (Penticton) Indian Band said they would be pursuing legal action.

Permits for the aggregate mine were approved by the B.C. government in July 2024, and they followed up with a more fulsome account of how their decision was made when the district requested written reasons that October.

Justice Koturbash agreed that introducing new info not reflected in the original decision and not supported by the evidentiary record was unreasonable.

“The requirements of justification, transparency, and intelligibility are not met. This deficiency requires a finding of unreasonableness.”

Environmental worries not addressed

Koturbash also addressed an environmental review from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, where a biologist strongly recommended against the authorization of the proposed mining operation.

The biologist said the negative impacts would be "irreversible regardless of the level of mitigation attempted,"

“Although mitigation was addressed through permit conditions and the statutory scheme, the record does not explain why these measures were considered sufficient despite the biologist’s contrary conclusion,” Koturbash said.

He said that the reasons provided by the Ministry of Mining do not address the core environmental concern.

“They acknowledge that mining will alter the landscape and suggest reclamation measures, such as terracing, to address these concerns…However, they do not explain how these measures address expert evidence predicting irreversible harm.”

Win for the petitioners

Koturbash said the petitioners proved the decision to issue the permit was unreasonable, as there were multiple deficiencies identified.

“Having found the permit decision unreasonable, the ordinary remedy is to set it aside and return the matter to the decision-maker for redetermination. I therefore quash the permit and remit the application to the chief permitting officer for reconsideration in accordance with these reasons,” he said.

Koturbash said the application for costs sought by petitioners was dismissed, as costs are not ordinarily awarded against an administrative decision-maker in judicial review proceedings.

“It's just a shame that group of individuals have to spend tens of thousands of dollars in two years forcing the government to do what they should have done in the first place,” Raftery said.

Langley-based Holmes Mining Consultants, the agency representing the proponents of the Garnet Valley gravel mine, provided comment through email.

"We will wait for direction from the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals on what they will require, in terms of review and consultation, for re-issuance of the permit," founder Derek Holmes said.