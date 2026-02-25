Summerland News

Summerland Ornamental Gardens hosting volunteer open house for new gardening season

Heritage garden open house

Photo: Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Summerland Ornamental Gardens needs volunteers!

If you've got a green thumb and a love of flowers, the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society is looking to add helpers to their team.

The garden will be hosting a volunteer open house on Saturday to share the excitement of a new gardening season.

The gardens have been cared for by the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens Society since 1991, when Agriculture Canada — now Agriculture Agri-food Canada — phased out their horticulture program.

The 110-year-old heritage garden celebrates a mixture of ornamental horticulture, natural and man-made landscapes, as well as heritage preservation in the community.

Locals can come out for an information session on Saturday, Feb. 28, to learn all about the gardens and what volunteer opportunities would be of interest.

The session takes place at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland, running from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, reach out to Connie at [email protected]