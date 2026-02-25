Summerland News

Summerland starting work on pressure valve project on Solly Rd and Latimer

Solly valve project begins

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland starting work on replacement project

Summerland residents can expect to see some traffic impacts with construction now underway for the valve station at Solly and Latimer.

The district announced on Monday that work is set to begin on the Pressure Reducing Valve (PRV #7) station on Solly Road and Latimer, replacing the existing below-ground PRV station with a new above-ground facility.

The station was originally built in 1974, and an upgrade is needed to modernize aging equipment, the district said, along with improving staff safety.

These upgrades will remove confined space hazards and provide easier access for maintenance.

"This important infrastructure improvement will continue to regulate water pressure and ensure safe, reliable water service for all residents."

Along with traffic impacts in the project area, the district said there will be a potential closure of Latimer at the Solly intersection for a period.

"Residents and commuters are encouraged to plan alternative routes and allow for extra travel time while construction is underway," the district said.

"Updates on water service interruptions and traffic changes will be shared in advance. We are committed to keeping the community informed throughout the project and minimizing disruptions as much as possible."