Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland seeking helping hands for their pasture crew
Help out in the pasture
The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for helping hands out in the pasture for some stall prep.
Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the dirty job is incredibly rewarding.
"It's peaceful, and honestly, it's a ton of fun," she said, adding that there will be plenty of cute faces to see while you work.
"You will be surrounded by all kinds of caring people, grateful animals, and our pastures are beautiful."
Critteraid has a 10-acre property that hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, peacocks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.
The team is looking for volunteer work on Mondays, Tuesdays or Saturdays.
If the pasture work is something that interests you, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] for more information.
More Summerland News
- Telus cup raised $20kBig White - 4:00 am
- Help out in the pastureSummerland - 4:00 am
- Suing Superstore for injuryPenticton - 4:00 am
- Empowered at the She ShedVernon - 4:00 am
- Hungry minds in SD8Nelson - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chi Chi South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library