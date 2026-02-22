Summerland News

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland seeking helping hands for their pasture crew

Help out in the pasture

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for helping hands out in the pasture for some stall prep.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the dirty job is incredibly rewarding.

"It's peaceful, and honestly, it's a ton of fun," she said, adding that there will be plenty of cute faces to see while you work.

"You will be surrounded by all kinds of caring people, grateful animals, and our pastures are beautiful."

Critteraid has a 10-acre property that hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, peacocks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

The team is looking for volunteer work on Mondays, Tuesdays or Saturdays.

If the pasture work is something that interests you, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] for more information.