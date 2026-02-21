Summerland News

Summerland Fire Department Christmas tree pick-up campaign raised $2.5K for grads

Photo: District of Summerland Summerland Fire Department and the Class of 2026 grads raised funds through Xmas tree chipping

Locals helped Summerland grads this year by supporting the Summerland Fire Department's annual Christmas tree pick-up campaign.

With a donation to the 2026 Dry Class, trees were picked up from houses by the Summerland Fire Department, then chipped and composted with the help of the District of Summerland.

"Thanks to your support, the Summerland Fire Department and the Class of 2026 grads raised an incredible $2522," the district shared.

"Your community spirit truly made a difference. We appreciate you!"