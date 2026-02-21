Summerland News
Summerland Fire Department Christmas tree pick-up campaign raised $2.5K for grads
Old Xmas trees raise $2.5K
Photo: District of Summerland
Summerland Fire Department and the Class of 2026 grads raised funds through Xmas tree chipping
Locals helped Summerland grads this year by supporting the Summerland Fire Department's annual Christmas tree pick-up campaign.
With a donation to the 2026 Dry Class, trees were picked up from houses by the Summerland Fire Department, then chipped and composted with the help of the District of Summerland.
"Thanks to your support, the Summerland Fire Department and the Class of 2026 grads raised an incredible $2522," the district shared.
"Your community spirit truly made a difference. We appreciate you!"
More Summerland News
RECENT STORIES
- Meet your meat this SundaySalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Big, black spider spottedVernon - 7:00 pm
- Hospital ransomware attackMississippi - 6:49 pm
- 10 commandments in classLouisiana - 6:21 pm
- Old Xmas trees raise $2.5KSummerland - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
2097 Acorn Crescent
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$572,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$572,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Quick Links District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net