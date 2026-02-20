Summerland News

Summerland seeing garbage ending up in curbside compost

Photo: District of Summerland Recent photo of garbage mixed in with curbside food scraps and yard waste

The District of Summerland is reminding residents to help keep their compost clean and safe.

Plastic wrappers, glass, food containers, and other garbage have recently been found in the green cart, which is meant only for food scraps and yard waste.

"When these materials end up in curbside compost, they don’t simply disappear — they break down into small pieces and contaminate the finished compost," the district said.

"And that compost goes back into our gardens, orchards, parks, and farms. What we throw in the bin today can end up back in our soil — and our food — tomorrow."

The district said it is increasing its efforts to reduce contamination, which will include cart inspections, camera-equipped trucks, and upgraded processing equipment.

"But the biggest impact starts at home."

The green cart is for food scraps, peels, coffee grounds, eggshells, yard waste and paper towels only.

While any plastics, packaging, bags (even “compostable” ones), produce stickers, wipes, and other garbage must be put in the other bins.

"Taking a few extra seconds before you toss something can prevent an entire load from being sent to the landfill."

For more information on the district's waste program, click here.

Question? Contact the district at [email protected] or 250-494-0431