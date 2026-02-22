Summerland News

Summerland museum shares a look back at the Garnett Valley Cannery in the 1940s

Canning fruit in the 1940s

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Women preparing peaches at the Garnett Valley Cannery in the 1940s

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a glimpse into the area's fruit industry back in the 1940s.

According to the museum, work was being done at the Garnett Valley Cannery, preparing peaches.

The Garnett Valley Cannery was owned and operated by Christine and Blair Underwood, who had taken over the 25-acre orchard belonging to Blair's grandfather, Isaac Blair.

Isaac originally took on the orchard in 1909. He was reeve of Summerland from 1915 to 1918 after serving one year as a councillor.

After the couple had married in 1937 and moved to Summerland to run the orchard, they started off their food production venture in 1942 with the production of 'Blair's Potato Chips'.

"Production took place on the site of the Blair family's orchard at the south entrance to Garnett Valley (on Garnett Avenue)," the museum said.

"In 1944, the Underwoods opened the Garnett Valley Cannery, initially focusing on canning tomatoes, and branching out into cherries, prunes, apricots, and peaches by the following year."

Leading operations was Hilda Bazeko, who was the forelady of the operation. Her husband, Steve, also worked at the cannery.

"In 1958, the Underwoods sold the cannery, and Quantum Resources Ltd. later used the facilities to produce 'Oil of Apricot Skin Nutrition Products.' The oil was manufactured from cold-pressed apricot kernel oil and claimed to help the treatment of many skin-related conditions," the museum said.

"The town has a long-standing agricultural heritage, from the ranches, orchards, and farms, to the canneries and packing houses, and on to the beloved bakeries, restaurants, and grocery stores that serve us. Food growing and production have always been at the heart of our town."

For more information about Summerland's fruit industry, head to the museum's online research binder here.

