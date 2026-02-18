Summerland News

Town of Summerland inviting residents to sign messages in a book for Tumbler Ridge

Book of local condolences

Photo: Stock image/Facebook-Town of Summerland Summerland residents putting together a book of condolences for Tumbler Ridge.

The Town of Summerland is putting together a book of condolences for the community of Tumbler Ridge following the tragic school shooting.

A community message book has been placed in Summerland's Municipal Hall, for anyone to drop by and sign to share collective compassion at let the residents of Tumbler Ridge know of the support from afar.

"At our candlelight vigil last week, a resident suggested we get a card or book that all Summerlanders could sign for the people of Tumbler Ridge," explained Coun. Erin Trainer in a social media post.

"I want to thank this resident for her idea."

Residents can sign between Feb. 18 and March 4, during regular business hours at Municipal Hall. After that, the town will send the message book to Tumbler Ridge.

There is also an official Government of British Columbia online book of condolences which is available to e-sign until the end of day Friday, February 20.

"We invite all residents to take a moment to stop in or share a message online. Together, we can help lift up a community that needs our kindness," reads a message from the Town of Summerland.

"Thank you, Summerland, for always showing such heartfelt support."