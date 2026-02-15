Summerland News

Summerland rescue has a pair of 'soft souls' cats looking for their forever home

Adopt 'calm, soft souls' cats

Casey Richardson

Two kittens that were found as tiny felines under a porch are looking to be adopted after being cared for by the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said Samson and Delila are under a year old and have been thriving in foster care.

"This home has given them a lot of their beautiful time and energy for them to thrive," she said.

"Samson, he's a cuddler. He purrs. He's constantly engaging. He will melt into your little heart as a lab cat. Delilah is a little bit more reserved."

Huot-Stewart said the two are very quiet and aren't the wild players.

"They're really calm, soft souls who enjoy peaceful activity and cozy spaces. Their foster homes are truly going to miss them, but they are ready," she added.

If you're interested in meeting these two, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attention Samson and Delila, to arrange your appointment.