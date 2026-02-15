Summerland News

Summerland brothers' lawsuit against provincial Crown moves into summary judgment

Crown pushes back on suit

Photo: Brad Besler Brad and Darren Besler back in 2021

A judge has ordered that a Summerland brothers’ lawsuit against Crown prosecutors be split, with the issue of reasonable and probable cause to be decided first.

Brad and Darren Besler have become well-known in the community for their litigious activities, facing charges and filling numerous lawsuits over the past few years.

The two successfully overturned a conviction for criminal mischief in 2021, and have since gone after the police and prosecutors, alleging wrongdoing during the investigation and ensuing trial.

The Beslers named more than a dozen defendants in their civil lawsuit, including RCMP officers and members of the provincial Crown's prosecutorial arm.

Claims included that the defendants "violated the Crown Counsel Act”, “conspired to mislead the court”, “acted in bad faith and displayed unmistakable bias and negligence”, “had conflicts of interest”, “violated the BC Prosecution Service’s charge assessment guidelines", “failed to objectively and fairly assess all available evidence” and “engaged in Misfeasance in Public Office," according to court documents.

The RCMP and the Crown both previously filed a request that the claims against them be dismissed.

BC Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson first ruled the case against Crown prosecutors was tossed out, but the Beslers filed an appeal and won.

The named Crown counsel defendants were Ann Lerchs, Andrew Vandersluys, Kurt Froehlich, and Debra Drissell. Only Lerchs and Vandersluys were stated as having conduct of the prosecution of the Beslers.

On Thursday, Justice Gregory Koturbash made a decision on a submission from the defendants, who applied to separate the issue of reasonable and probable cause, aiming to have it decided first by summary judgment.

The judgment is used when it can be proven that a full trial is not the best means of resolving a dispute, especially as a timely and cost-effective option.

Koturbash agreed with the defendants’ application, saying the issue of reasonable and probable cause is well suited for summary judgment.

Part of the Besler's argument was that the Crown has “deep pockets,” so they don't meet the burden of establishing any cost savings measures for the summary.

Koturbash took issue with this.

"The state does not fund litigation from an abstract or limitless source; it does so with public funds," he said in his decision.

"Court time is a scarce and costly public resource. The court has a responsibility to ensure that, without compromising fair trial rights, it is used efficiently and proportionately regardless of who the parties are."

Koturbash ruled that the reasonable and probable cause will be determined by summary judgment before any of the other branches of the test for malicious prosecution are decided.

Further, the examinations for discovery, further document disclosure, and verification are deferred pending resolution of the application for summary judgment.