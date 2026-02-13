Summerland News

Summerland council weighing options for adding more bus stops in Trout Creek

Photo: Contributed BC Transit busses

Summerland asked BC Transit to look into adding stops for their main bus route, following a discussion on ridership on Tuesday.

Council reviewed a request to proceed with a larger bus through BC Transit on Tuesday.

District staff had recommended that, since current buses are not experiencing sufficient ridership deficiencies, it would require further investigation and investment in a heavy-duty bus.

During the public comment period, locals suggested that there was a need for more bus stops, which could help increase ridership.

Route 30 bus driver Trevor Harris said he's been getting frequent requests to extend the bus to lower town in Trout Creek.

"Especially the RV park, because there are people who walk from there all the way into town just to get to work, and they would probably benefit more from the bus," he said.

Summerland residents continue to access free fares on Route 30, which the council began in 2023.

Mayor Doug Holmes suggested making a stop in lower town and coming up Solly Road before continuing with the regular route.

Coun. Erin Trainer agreed, noting that they think they could attract a larger number of riders by adding another stop along the route.

"We're always trying to get the most for our transit service, and the numbers in terms of ridership have kind of levelled off, and we brought in that free pass to try to boost that, and that's worked, but we're kind of seeing the levelling off again," she said.

"I agree with what Mayor Holmes said in that if we could get those small changes without having to do a big review, that would be great, and that would kind of show us if we're on the right track, and then if we can get those numbers up, then we can continue with our transit expansion and strategic planning."

Concerns from other councillors included how much of a cost this could add, as it is split between the district and BC Transit.

"I think we have to stay within a budget, which is a huge budget, where it's a benefit for some citizens that we have in Summerland," Coun. Doug Patan said.

"If they can't do it within the current operating budget, how much more are they talking about?" Coun. Richard Barkwill asked.

Council asked BC Transit to come back with an overview of options, along with a cost breakdown on the current operating budget and additional costs.