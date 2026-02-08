Summerland News

Summerland rescue hosting adoption event for the 80 cats in their care seeking homes

Casey Richardson

This February, open up your heart and your home to a cat from Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.

The rescue has 80 cats that are waiting to find their new best friend.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said the 80 cats have different personalities, and come in all shapes, all sizes, and all colours.

"They are confident biscuit makers, some are shy and fuzzy pants with really gorgeous eyes, every single one of them is just waiting for the right person to walk through the door," she said.

For the month of February, the rescue is offering a $50 adoption fee, which includes the cat being spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

"It is one simple fee for a lifetime of love," Huot-Stewart said. "Adoptions are done by appointment, so everyone gets a calm, un-rushed experience, and we can help guide you towards a great match."

To make an appointment, the first step is to fill out adoption application on the Critteraid website. Once the application is received, an appointment facilitator will be in touch to schedule a meet and greet.

"Whatever you're looking for, for a lap cat, a playful sidekick, a quiet companion, we likely have someone waiting for you."