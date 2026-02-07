Summerland News
Truck crashes through fence and upside down into Summerland's Memorial Park
Truck flips, crashes in park
Photo: Contributed
A truck flipped in Summerland's Memorial Park, after crashing down the hill
A truck veered off Victoria Road South, crashing through the fence and landing upside down in Summerland's Memorial Park overnight Friday.
Pictures provided to Castanet show the truck overturned in the early morning on Saturday, with tow trucks arriving.
Part of the fence was smashed when the truck went through and down the hill into the park. A bench and some tree branches were also damaged.
District crews have cleared out the damage.
One local told Castanet they saw emergency vehicle arriving on scene earlier throughout the night.
Details on any injuries to the driver or others are unknown at this time.
Castanet has reached out to the Summerland Fire Department for more information.
Photo: Contributed
Crews work clearing out the damaged truck
Photo: Contributed
Fence missing from truck crash
