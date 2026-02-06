Summerland News

Summerland duo scores $1 million Dragon's Den investment for de-alcoholized wine

Local biz attracts a Dragon

Photo: CBC Co-founders of Ones de-alcoholized wines in Summerland appear on CBC's Dragon's Den

A Summerland duo selling de-alcohlized wines made an impression on the Dragon's Den, enough to earn a major investment.

Chris Pagliocchini and Tyler Harlton of Ones winery create small batch sugar-free wines made by fermentation then removing the alcohol by reverse osmosis after it is made, leading to an eventual 0.5 per cent alcohol content beverage.

They pitched an investment in their winery to the Dragons on the popular CBC television show in Toronto, pouring some glasses and asking for $900,000 for 10 per cent of their business.

The pair, who both have backgrounds in the Okanagan wine industry, explained the business is profitable, with their wines being offered at over 550 Canadian retailers.

"I'll be honest, when Tyler first pitched me on the idea, I didn't think it was very good. The next week, we sat down again. This time we had the world's best non-alcoholic wines in front of us as we tasted to them. They tasted like pop. Everything had sugar or juice added. I knew that there was something missing in the market. We had an opportunity here," Pagliocchini told the Dragons.

Now, years later with a line of successful products that the Dragons agreed tasted great, the duo wants to take it to the next level.

While many of the Dragons bowed out, they caught the eye of Manjit Minhas, who is the co-founder of Minhas Breweries, Distillery and Wineries with a global reach.

After some discussion, they landed on a deal of $1 million for a 15 per cent.

Watch Ones' pitch on Dragon's Den online here.