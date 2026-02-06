274027
280163
Summerland News  

Summerland businesses warned of counterfeit cash in community

Warning over fake cash

Chelsea Powrie - Feb 6, 2026 / 12:07 pm | Story: 598147

Counterfeit currency is being circulated in Summerland.

RCMP are warning businesses to be aware as police continue to investigate the fake money, typically $20 or $50 bills.

"Investigations are on going and police are working to identify those responsible. Business owners and staff are encouraged to carefully check cash received, particularly during busy periods," a press release issued Friday reads.

Information from the RCMP regarding how to protect yourself from frauds and scams can be found online here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Summerland News

275997