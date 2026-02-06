Summerland News

Summerland businesses warned of counterfeit cash in community

Warning over fake cash

Photo: File photo Summerland RCMP warn of counterfeit currency.

Counterfeit currency is being circulated in Summerland.

RCMP are warning businesses to be aware as police continue to investigate the fake money, typically $20 or $50 bills.

"Investigations are on going and police are working to identify those responsible. Business owners and staff are encouraged to carefully check cash received, particularly during busy periods," a press release issued Friday reads.

Information from the RCMP regarding how to protect yourself from frauds and scams can be found online here.