Summerland News
Summerland businesses warned of counterfeit cash in community
Warning over fake cash
Photo: File photo
Summerland RCMP warn of counterfeit currency.
Counterfeit currency is being circulated in Summerland.
RCMP are warning businesses to be aware as police continue to investigate the fake money, typically $20 or $50 bills.
"Investigations are on going and police are working to identify those responsible. Business owners and staff are encouraged to carefully check cash received, particularly during busy periods," a press release issued Friday reads.
Information from the RCMP regarding how to protect yourself from frauds and scams can be found online here.
More Summerland News
RECENT STORIES
- Interior jobless rates plungeKelowna/Kamloops - 12:26 pm
- Psychiatric hospital neededBC - 12:21 pm
- Home insurance prices soarVancouver - 12:18 pm
- Jays broadcaster calls itMLB - 12:11 pm
- Warning over fake cashSummerland - 12:07 pm
Real Estate
2365 Stillingfleet Road #92
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$915,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$915,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Lizzie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Quick Links District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net