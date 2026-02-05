Summerland News

Summerland ranks high on Globe and Mail list of 'most livable small-sized cities'

Rising on 'most liveable' list

Photo: District of Summerland View from one of Summerland's local mountains.

Summerland is celebrating its growing position on The Globe and Mail newspaper's Most Liveable Cities List.

The District of Summerland announced on Thursday that its position has increased by 170 slots on the Canada-wide ranking of 454 cities.

Summerland now sits in the top 100 cities in Canada, with an overall ranking of #80. When ranked against other small cities, Summerland’s position jumps up to #27.

One of the major highlights, the district said, was that they have ranked #5 in all of Canada in the “Community” category.

"Being recognized as one of the Canadian communities with the biggest jumps in livability is really great for our town; I believe it’s the result of all Summerlanders embracing what our town has to offer - from safety to our natural environment to social activities - and creating a sense of belonging and community," Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer said in the news release.

"We take care of each other, acknowledge our challenges and celebrate our achievements together.”

This annual list analyzes data from 454 Canadian cities using variables across a number of categories and variables, including economy, housing, demographics, healthcare, safety, education, transportation and public amenities like parks and public spaces.

Read more about the Globe and Mail’s list of Canada’s Most Liveable Cities online here.