Summerland grassroots initiative started as a gathering space for grief over United States actions

Vigil for U.S.A. situation

Photo: Kathleen Estabrooks Vigil of Hope running in Summerland every Friday

A candlelit vigil has been running every Friday in downtown Summerland for the past three weeks, to share grief over civil unrest and political turmoil in the United States.

Kathleen Estabrooks started the gathering at the Summerland Cenotaph Square, hoping to provide a safe space.

"The first week 12 people attended, the second week 16 people. This past Friday, 25 people attended," she shared with Castanet.

"This past week, the Songcatcher singers reached out asking to lead us in song, so they and their leader Yanti led us in song."

Estabrooks said one person said that she told her friends in Minneapolis, which is the site of major protests and two recent killings of American citizens by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, that the gathering was happening.

"The degrees of separation are fewer than we think," she said.

The Vigils for Hope takes place every Friday at 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a candle and share a few words.