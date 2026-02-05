Summerland News

Judge taking time to decide judicial review for controversial Summerland gravel pit mine

Gravel pit battle not over

Photo: Garnet Valley Tourism Association Aerial view taken in the summer of Garnet Valley gravel pit, where heavy equipment has moved onto the site and the operation's test hole

Residents fighting to halt a provincially approved gravel mine in a rural area of Summerland will have to wait to hear whether their advocacy before the courts worked.

The Garnet Valley Tourism Association has been working to have a review of the provincial decision to permit a gravel mine at 27410 Garnet Valley.

On Tuesday, counsel for the association presented their arguments to the courts, using the documents from the environmental review, highlighting concerns about the mine's location and claims of retroactive justification for the decision-making.

More than a dozen residents came out to the courtroom Wednesday, among them local MLA Amelia Boultbee, to hear counter-arguments from the government and show their support for overturning the decision.

The petitioners are seeking costs and are seeking to reverse the issue of the authorization for the mine.

Representatives for the other side took their turn to present arguments on Wednesday, which included the Chief Permitting Officer (CPO) for the Ministry of Mines and the gravel pit mining company.

Ministry argued it did its job

Monica Salt spoke as defence counsel for the CPO, and said their submissions address four main components: the legislative scheme, the proponents' application, the public comment, and the permit decision.

Salt said when the ministry received the 341 comments during the public feedback opportunity, the division was consistent with the ministry's experience that "the vast majority of public comments typically oppose proposed mining projects."

In response to the claims of retroactive justification, Salt said the inspector had been finalizing the document in October, always intending to provide a more fulsome account of how their decision when the district requested written reasons.

She said this was after a table summarizing the public comments was received and setting out the inspector's general response was provided to members of the public in August.

She also pointed out that a lot of affidavit evidence was filed, including hundreds of pages of exhibits.

"Some of the evidence will be clearly admissible. Some evidence will be clearly not admissible," Salt said.

"If it's properly on the record, then it's admissible, provided it is relevant, and of course, goes to the issues on the grounds for judicial review."

Regarding the issue of procedural fairness, Justice Gregory Koturbash inquired about the letter emailed to the Penticton Indian Band Chief indicating that the project was not going to proceed.

Salt's team said the letter is not part of the record and evidence.

"This letter is related to consultation efforts, and so really it's not going to be an issue that's for this court," Salt said.

"This affidavit and this evidence are about consultation, which is why it's not part of the record, it's not part of the evidence."

Took comments into consideration

Salt went on to say that the court has to determine what level of procedural fairness was owed to practitioners.

"After conducting that determination, the court looks at the procedure that was applied, the information that was given, and determines whether it met the standard that was identified."

Salt argued that a low degree of procedural fairness applies to this decision.

"Our submission is that the concerns expressed by members of the community do not rise to the level of significant impact or exceptional importance to an effective party sufficient to warrant this higher degree of procedural fairness," she said.

Salt argued the procedural fairness requirements were satisfied.

"Based on what was provided and the process employed, people were certainly able to identify their interests, make submissions and have those submissions considered," she said. "The process worked."

Salt said if the court decision is that the CPO's decisions should be set aside, then, in terms of an appropriate remedy, a suggestion is that it can be referred back to the original decision-maker for review.

She added that costs are not typically awarded in a judicial review.

Ryan W. Parsons, the lawyer for the gravel mine pit company, said it has been made clear that "the CPO took a large number of factors into consideration in making her decisions."

"We say that the petitioners are essentially taking a position that they get to decide, for this expert decision maker, what is a key issue or what is key evidence, and they get to decide what she must address," he said.

Parsons argued that the CPO's decision was procedurally fair.

He also took the time to go through a map of the property and went through the limitations on the total area that can be mined at any one time.

As well, Parsons said that the statutory requirements imposed the duty on every owner "during the life of the mine to carry out a program of environmental protection and reclamation in accordance with standards."

He went through details of the mine's plans that upheld permit conditions, which require a wildlife vegetation survey, the requirement of progressive reclamation, and concerns about slope stability, groundwater flow, and environmental impact were addressed.

"Parsons said their argument about retroactive justification is "speculative."

"There is no evidence that the CPO was aware of any public pressure ... [or] was influenced by that pressure to provide additional reasons or explanations she made nearly four months later," Parsons said.

He also argued whether the letter to the PIB could be considered, saying that the ministry had previously reached out to speak with the band on the matter and had not gotten a reply to arrange a date.

Petitioners argue back

The judicial review petitioners' lawyer, Julia Riddle, spoke in reply to the defence's submissions on Wednesday afternoon.

Riddle said the main issue of residents getting very little insight into the CPO's decision-making process remains.

They said the government's position of a low degree of procedural fairness is not a fair assessment.

"This isn't like the other gravel pit cases," Riddle said, referencing decisions the defence used to dismiss arguments.

At the end of the day, Riddle said they argue that the process wasn't followed properly in the mine's approval.

"That's what we're asking for here, a chance to do this again, if it needs to be done. A chance to have this quashed and have any decision about this valley being on a proper record, with proper input and a carefully reasoned decision," Riddle said.

As the lawyers' remarks closed out the court day, Judge Gregory Koturbash called proceedings to an end to arrange a date for a final ruling date in early March.