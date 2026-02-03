Summerland News

Summerland moving its online building permit application process to provincial building hub

Switch to provincial hub

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland moves Building Permit Hub, an online provincial permitting platform.

The District of Summerland announced that as of Tuesday, its online building permit application process is heading to the provincial Building Permit Hub.

Summerland said they are among the first municipalities in BC to adopt this new platform.

"This secure, province-wide platform is designed to make applying easier for residents, businesses, and contractors, while offering long-term reliability and consistency across British Columbia," the district said.

As of Feb. 3, 2026, all new building permit applications must be submitted through the provincial hub, since the current CityView system will no longer be used after this date.

The district said they will have a one-year transition period from CityView to Building Permit Hub, "which will ensure continuity, and all existing applications and records will be retained. No information will be lost as part of this change."

Applicants with active permits before Feb. 3 have been notified directly.

"The Building Permit Hub application portal provides a consistent experience for contractors, developers, and residents, particularly those who work in multiple communities. Secure access is provided through provincial authentication using a BC Services Card / BCeID."

For more information, head online here.