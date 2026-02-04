Summerland News

Judicial review for controversial Summerland gravel pit mine begins in Penticton court

Courtroom battle over pit

Photo: Garnet Valley Tourism Association Aerial view taken in the summer of Garnet Valley gravel pit, where heavy equipment has moved onto the site and the operation's test hole

A Summerland-area tourism group's fight to halt a provincially-approved contentious gravel mine has reached the courts.

The Garnet Valley Tourism Association has been working to have a review of the provincial decision to permit a gravel mine at 27410 Garnet Valley for months.

On Tuesday, they had their first day in Penticton court.

Lengthy battle against mine

Permits for the aggregate mine were approved by the B.C. government in July 2024, following widespread opposition from First Nations, local governments, and community groups.

The Penticton Indian Band, along with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, the District of Summerland, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the B.C. Wildlife Federation, and others, have all spoken out against the project.

The District of Summerland asked for the ministry of mines to overturn the decision to approve the gravel pit "in a highly sensitive habitat area at the end of Garnet Valley within the district’s municipal boundaries."

Last June, documents obtained by the Garnet Valley Tourism Association through a Freedom of Information request revealed that an environmental review from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship strongly recommended against the authorization of the proposed mining operation.

The email to the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals inspector stated that there are "significant risks of impact to both the habitat and multiple species at risk."

Locals have raised concerns about the impact on infrastructure, the environment, tourism, and geotechnical issues.

Review argues flaws

The first day of the judicial review in court consisted of presentations from the judicial review petition's lawyer, Julia Riddle, who used the documents from the environmental review as a key part of their argument on Tuesday.

Riddle's litigation team pointed out that the biologist said the negative impacts would be "irreversible regardless of the level of mitigation attempted," but that the ministry went ahead anyway.

"There are a number of questions about how that decision could have been reached," they said.

Riddle pointed out that the ministry's response to the environmental concerns was to put in place conditions and mitigations, along with wildlife sweeps.

"Those are not reconcilable positions. You cannot have evidence that says 'This is irreversible damage that can't be solved by mitigation,' and say 'It's okay, I'm going to solve it by mitigation,' and that's our problem here," they said.

"Bluntly put, this conflict is quintessential unreasonableness."

Riddle said the decision maker could have argued that the loss of habitat is justified, or commissioned a second study with another expert report that shows why the mine would be a fine addition.

"Given the lack of, frankly, competing evidence, that is somewhat an irreconcilable problem for us on this judicial review."

The permit issued for the mine is for a 30-year term, lasting until 2054.

In their summary of the province's approval, Riddle said the decision makers wrote that effectively, they are dismissing the concerns because "local zoning, land use and bylaws are not relevant."

"You look through the rest of this chart, and we don't have anything that says, 'Well, here's how I'm going to consider the impact on the community,'" Riddle said.

They argue that entirely dismissing Summerland's Official Community Plan is a legal error and the failure in justification that flows from that.

Landslide worries remain

Another part of locals' worries about the gravel mine relates to the location, sitting above an organic farm and family homes.

Riddle argued that while the ministry was provided a geotechnical assessment assuring the area was stable, the evidence is, in their submission, lacking.

"We recognize that a small project in a small community, it's a gravel pit activation that, you know, we're not talking about a mountain collapsing on a community of 1,000 people, but we are talking about a hill collapsing on a handful of residents who do live there," Riddle said.

"We don't have anything from the decision maker, again, that actually has data, that has an expert, or that has someone who says, 'I looked at this hill, and here's how I know it's not going to be another landslide.'"

Riddle argued there were clear gaps with no comprehensive review in the record of the approval for the mine.

Retroactive justification

Just after the mine decision was made in July, and up until October, Riddle claimed the provincial authorities came out with arguments for their decision that had not been laid out before.

Following months of public pressure before, Riddle claimed the ministry only presented more information when the District of Summerland and the SnPink'tn (Penticton) Indian Band said they would be pursuing legal action.

"Within a few days, they see reasons for the first time, and at no point prior to that was the possibility of reasons being issued."

Riddle said that the decision should be set aside due to a reasonable apprehension of retroactive reasoning.

Riddle's co-counsel, Noah Ross, argued that the inspector's decision-making process was procedurally unfair, since members of the public were not provided with copies of the permit application materials

He said that the permit application materials, which included hundreds of pages of plans, were not available at one of the key locations in Summerland for review, and there is no evidence of any public meetings or open houses being held to discuss the project.

Those who requested further information on the project were told to submit an FOI request.

At one point, the Penticton Indian Band received a letter indicating that the project was not going to proceed.

"Unclear from the record, why such a letter was sent to the band, " Ross said, "Yet again, it's the integrity of the process the court's concerned with, and the integrity of the process has been undermined here."

The petitioners are seeking costs from both respondents, and are seeking to reverse the issue of the authorization for the mine.

Court proceedings continue on Wednesday, with representatives for the defence taking their turn to present arguments, which include the Chief Permitting Officer for the Ministry of Mines and the gravel pit mining company.

No decisions have yet been made in court,