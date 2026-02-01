Summerland News

Summerland rescue has a bonded pair of cats with balancing energies seeking a home

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland currently has two cats in foster care who are looking for their forever home.

Meet Callie and Othello, who Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said have big personalities.

" Othello is the beautiful, all-black boy. He is about four years old, and he's going to bring the energy from the two," she said.

"He just loves to play. He chases a string. He likes batting stuff."

Whereas Callie, who is approximately six and a half, is on the calm side.

"She is really deeply affectionate," Huot-Stewart said. "In her foster home right now, she is showing she is a true lap cat, so she loves to be brushed."

At this time, the rescue does not know what they would be like with kids or other dogs at the moment.

"We do know that they are displaying that they would be wonderful companions in a calm and loving home, so we're open to it."

If you're interested in meeting these two, send Critteraid an email at [email protected], attention Callie and Othello, to arrange your appointment.