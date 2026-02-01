Summerland News

Summerland's wastewater system major upgrade more than halfway done

Photo: District of Summerland Summerland's wastewater system major upgrade is coming along

Work is reportedly over halfway done on Summerland's Primary Clarifier Upgrade project, which is being done to ensure a safe and efficient community wastewater system.

The treatment plant previously caused issues between staff and council, when it was not included for discussion by senior staff in the 2025 budget deliberations.

A special meeting of council was held as costs to install a second “clarifier” in the plant had nearly doubled from $2.8 million to $5.4 million, mainly due to a pump gallery addition.

The existing clarifier was reported as being near its end of life and could fail at any time. The clarifier is needed to properly treat effluent that is released into Okanagan Lake.

The district said last week that the project is 54 per cent complete based on the master schedule.

So far, the district reported that they have finished excavation, building a concrete base, done a splitter box tie-in, and completed concrete pours for the clarifier, splitter box, pump gallery, and blending box.

Crews will next be tackling the installation of the clarifier mechanism, civil piping, process mechanical work, and backfilling.