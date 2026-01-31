Summerland News

Council building suicide prevention strategy for Summerland

Suicide prevention talks

Photo: File photo Summerland council discusses potential for youth suicide prevention

The District of Summerland is working towards establishing a youth suicide prevention and response plan for the community.

The group will be an “inter-organizational” collaborative effort amongst numerous community partners, said Holmes, during his mayor’s comments to kick off last week’s regular meeting of the District of Summerland council.

The inaugural meeting was attended by Holmes, Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer, chief administrative officer Graham Statt, representing the District, as well as representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association, the Child and Youth Mental Health division of the Ministry of Health, Interior Health, RCMP, School District 67, the Parents Advisory Council from Summerland Secondary School, the Summerland Child and Youth Committee and OneSky Community Resources.

Holmes thanked Trainer for volunteering to be chair of the meeting relating to a very important issue in the community.

Holmes didn’t give any further information about the meeting.

It’s expected that the various shareholders will meet again in the near future.

This originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative