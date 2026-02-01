Summerland News

Summerland museum shares a look back at an snowy day in the 1930s with local family

Snowy day back in 1930

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Rev H. A. Solly and his wife Dorothy Solly standing in deep snow with another couple, in front of St. Stephen's Anglican Church.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society headed back nearly a century this week, to share a look at a "more typical Summerland January" day.

The museum's photo from c.1930 shows Rev Herbert Ames Solly and his wife Dorothy Solly, standing in deep snow with another couple, in front of St. Stephen's Anglican Church.

Herbert was born in 1864 in Kent, England and moved to Summerland in 1907 with his wife, Dorothy.

As the first Rector of Summerland, Herbert had responsibility for Summerland, Peachland, Westbank, and Naramata.

"Rev. Solly gave his first services at St Peter's Church, which was situated on Giant's Head Rd, where the Anglican Cemetery is located," the museum said in their post.

"In 1910, the well-known "stone church" St Stephen's, pictured here, was opened to accommodate the growing congregation, just in time for Rev. Solly's Easter service."

Rev. Solly would become Archdeacon of the Okanagan in 1933, a few years after this photo was taken.

"Dorothy, too, was an active member of the Summerland community. By 1921 she was president of the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary," the museum said.

"Other services she provided to Summerland were as member of the School Board and the Hospital Board. In 1940, Dorothy was recognised for her community work by being awarded 'Good Citizen of the Year.'"

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.