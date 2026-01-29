Summerland News

Summerland woman in the running for fitness magazine cover model contest

Local hoping to inspire

Photo: Brandy Maslowski Brandy Maslowski is in the running to become a covergirl for Ms Health & Fitness magazine

A Summerland woman is in the first round of competition to become the face of Ms. Health & Fitness magazine, hoping that her journey getting fit in her fifties will inspire everyone.

Brandy Maslowski is hoping to be featured on the cover of Muscle & Fitness HERS and take home $20,000.

Back at the start of 2025, Maslowski said she was dealing with menopausal weight gain and had reached a breaking point.

"I knew my health was up to me, and no one else, and I decided to just get my weight and my life back in order," she told Castanet.

Being at her heaviest weight at that point, Maslowski said she had a goal to lose 45 pounds.

"I bought a bike, and I thought, I'm going to get back in shape this summer," she said.

In May of 2025, her journey was paused when she crashed her mountain bike and suffered some severe injuries. Search and rescue teams had to extract her from a mountain along the Sunshine Coast.

"I'd broken a few ribs, and exercise was completely out for a few months. So I focused hard on healthy eating, and as I started to heal from the injuries and stuff, I started to exercise again," she said.

Walking and hiking soon translated to cycling again and lifting weights. Maslowski said she saw the weight start to come off.

"As I was looking for ways to get back in shape and looking for things online, my feed started filling up with all kinds of healthy living things. And this contest kept popping up for me," she said.

That's when Maslowski decided to try to become the face of a fitness magazine.

"It's so weird, I feel like I'm such a long shot," she said.

"So I thought, 'I've lost 25 pounds. Maybe I'll give it a try.' I'm only halfway to my goal. I still have 20 pounds to go, but I've been working really hard, I'm starting to feel really amazing in my own skin, and for some reason, I just put my name in the mix, and they picked me right away."

She hopes that by getting her face on the magazine, people could see another aspect of health.

"On social media and online, we all post our best bits, right? We all post the shining, happy moments, and we don't always post the real struggle or the real journey," she said.

"Sometimes we feel like that's not attainable for everyone ... when you see a 50-year-old or 60-year-old or even older, it makes you think, 'Wow, it's not too late for me to start picking up weights.'"

She's also excited about the chance to have a $20,000 boost to her business — Quilter on Fire.

As a teacher, speaker, judge and podcaster in the quilting world, Maslowski said she'd love to get to upgrade audio and video systems and elevate her podcast and YouTube channel. To vote for Maslowski, click here.