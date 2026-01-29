Summerland News

District of Summerland to manage playgrounds

The District of Summerland has agreed to take over management of both playgrounds located outside Giant’s Head Elementary School, which closed last year.

Lori Mullin, director of community services, said that at council’s request, staff negotiated an agreement with School District 67 to assume responsibility for liability, maintenance and overall care of the two playground areas.

The proposed agreement includes:

A non-exclusive licence to occupy the playgrounds;

Public access and use of both playgrounds for recreational and athletic purposes;

A one-year term beginning Feb. 1 and running through the end of January 2027.

The agreement may be extended by mutual consent, though any extension cannot exceed a total term of five years, Mullin said.

Under the agreement, the District will pay a nominal annual licence fee of $1. Either party may terminate the agreement at any time.

“The playgrounds will be under the care of the District of Summerland, including inspections, maintenance, litter collection, garbage and recycling pickup,” Mullin said. “District insurance and indemnity requirements will apply.”

The District has allocated $10,000 in its 2026 budget for general maintenance and upkeep of both playgrounds.

If significant repairs are identified during the agreement term, further discussions between the District and the school district will be required and may result in additional funding, Mullin said.

Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer asked whether, if the school were leased to a daycare operator and children used the playgrounds, the school district could be asked to contribute to maintenance costs.

Mullin said staff could request notification if the property is leased and council would then discuss next steps.

“We have the ability to terminate the agreement at any time,” she said. “If we receive notification, we could review who is renting the facility and have a discussion about how to proceed.”

Coun. Adrienne Betts thanked council for supporting the agreement, noting that both playgrounds are well used and that parents and grandparents in the community would be pleased.

“We need to have good playgrounds,” she said.

Council voted unanimously to approve the staff recommendation, authorizing the District to manage both playgrounds effective Feb. 1.

This originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative