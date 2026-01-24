Summerland News

Former Okanagan resident new board leader at Vancouver sustainability business

Big gig for ex-Summerlander

Photo: Light House Former Summerlander Brenda Martens is the new board boss at Light House in Vancouver.

A former Summerland resident is the new chairwoman of Light House, a Vancouver business that deals in sustainable construction.

Brenda Martens is the new leader of the company’s board of directors, taking over for John Holland, who is a senior advisor at Pinchin.

Martens has more than 35 years of experience as a pioneering green building consultant, having been the principal in charge of sustainability for landmark B.C. projects such as the Vancouver and Whistler athletes’ villages. Martens is a member of the Order of British Columbia and also a LEED Fellow, which is the highest professional distinction for leaders in green building.

She currently serves on Metro Vancouver’s Solid Waste Public and Technical Advisory Committee, the Canadian Standard Association’s Technical Committee on Circular Construction, and the Model National Code Committee on Climatic Data. She previously served on the Cascadia Green Building Council board during its release of the Living Building Challenge.