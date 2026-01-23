Summerland News

Major Summerland research centre safe for now as federal government slashes similar funding

Photo: Government of Canada Summerland Research and Development Centre

The Summerland Research and Development Centre is reportedly safe for now, amidst a wave of federal budget decisions closing similar facilities nationwide and a rumour that it would be part of the cull.

The centre, which was established in 1914, employs roughly 100 people and has had a focus on tackling biotic, antibiotic and socio-economic threats to food security.

They are known for, amongst other research achievements, cultivating sweet cherry and apple varieties that maintain quality for longer.

A social media post from Sylvain Charlebois, a food scientist at McGill and Dalhousie universities, apparently incorrectly stated the Summerland centre as one that would be closed by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, which runs it and multiple other federal research facilities.

BREAKING: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) is set to announce the closure of multiple federal research facilities across the country — including major centres in Quebec City (QC), Lethbridge (AB), Summerland (BC), Agassiz (BC), Harrow (ON), Kentville (NS), and… pic.twitter.com/PAwI5Inex3 — The Food Professor (@FoodProfessor) January 23, 2026

It is true that AAFC will be closing multiple locations, including three research and development stations in Guelph, ON, Quebec City and Lacombe, Alta, as well as four satellite farms in Nappan, NS, Scott, SK, Indian Head SK, and Portage la Prairie MB.

But Summerland is not on the chopping block at this time.

According to a Friday confirmation from AAFC, there are no current plans to close the Summerland Research and Development Centre.

"Like other federal departments, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has identified savings over three years while remaining focused on its core mandate. At this point, we can confirm that AAFC’s workforce will be reduced by approximately 665 positions and that notices to the 1043 affected employees were issued on January 22," reads an emailed statement from Cameron Newbigging with AAFC media services.

"There are no [further] imminent site closures, and any wind-down of scientific operations would follow a careful decision process that could take up to 12 months. As such, it is too early to determine and share details on final workforce impacts."

Budget cuts elsewhere

A letter from Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence Hanson to AAFC staff posted on Reddit stated the department has finalized a review following decisions in the 2025 budget.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s mandate letter also listed “spending less on government operations” as one of its seven priorities.

Employees affected by the cuts were formally notified on Jan. 22.

“I want to emphasize that none of these difficult decisions were taken lightly,” said Hanson in the letter. “They have been guided by the need to ensure spending is sustainable and activities reflect the Department’s core mandate.”

An Agriculture Agri-Food Canada spokesperson has confirmed the letter.

“Details will be shared with employees first, in keeping with the Department’s obligations and out of respect for its personnel,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent to Glacier Media.

with files from Jonah Grignon, The Western Producer