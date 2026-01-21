Summerland News

Summerland council approves to hike up patio license cost by nearly 400%

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo Costs for patio licensing are going up in Summerland

It will be significantly more costly for downtown businesses to add a patio this summer, with Summerland council approving to up the license price from $300 to $1,100 on Tuesday.

District staff's report said that for the past two years, sidewalk patios have occupied six on-street parking spaces on Main Street and two parking spaces along the 13000 block of Victoria Road.

The need to up the costs for the district was to match the expense of staff time and equipment costs associated with patio installation and removal, which are approximately $1,100 per patio per season.

"It is therefore recommended to increase the fee to $1,100 to ensure the work is cost neutral," staff said.

In comparison, Peachland charges businesses an application fee of between $525 and $700 per season, and an additional fee for concrete block installation (at cost).

Penticton charges patio fees on an annual fee plus per-parking-space basis. Using Penticton’s rates, the existing Summerland patios would range from $987 for two stalls to $1239 for three stalls.

Council raised concerns about patios taking parking spaces and underutilization of them, noting that it's common to see the patios on Main Street empty.

"I'm not really in favour of any sidewalk patios downtown in the future. We've got the new plaza there, which is a much nicer place you can take your food," Coun. Richard Barkwill said.

Coun. Martin Van Alphen agreed, saying that he has talked to several business owners that are frustrated with the patios because it's taking parking away.

Council was unanimous in their favour of upping the fee.

"I think that this fee, which is quite a bit higher than what we've been charging, might eliminate some of the patios anyway," Coun. Erin Trainer said.

"If we don't have any applications coming in next year and there's no criticism, then we can just get rid of it on Main Street. I do think it works well in Victoria."

The next debate was how many parking stall businesses are allowed to use for the patio, since angle parking street generally provides three stalls while the parallel parking street provide two stalls.

"I think there's at least a consensus that there should be limited to two parking stalls per business," Barkwill said.

Coun. Adrienne Betts disagreed, noting that the width is different when comparing the types of parking.

In staff's report, it noted that three angle parking stalls gives a patio space of 10m by 4m, while two parallel parking gives a patio space of 11.6m by 2.8m.

The motion passed, which will see the policy change for the max space of a patio to be limited to two parking stalls.